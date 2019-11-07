By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Loose Red Onions Class 2

image 1 of Loose Red Onions Class 2
£ 0.21
£1.00/kg

Product Description

  • Red Onions
Information

Ingredients

Red Onion

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

8 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Small

3 stars

Small onions, your recipe says 1 onion, you need 2 of these.

Not so good.

2 stars

More often than not these are arriving damaged and unusable .

the whole lot was very much down with quality

1 stars

the whole lot was very much down with quality

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

Perfectly good onions

5 stars

Red onions are something I eat nearly every day (I must have chewed my way through tons over the years) and I have rarely had any problems with these. Sure, you get the occasional bad bulb, but that's mother nature for you and that will always happen. Tesco onions are as good as any and I've had them from all over!

Very tough & bitter. Not Nice !!!!

1 stars

Very tough & bitter. Not Nice !!!!

Avoid these!

1 stars

I've had them delivered before now - I ordered 30 and they were all the size of pickled onions. Hopeless size for my cooking and they are often rotten on the inside :(

Great taste

5 stars

Great tasting onion, not a lot else to say.

