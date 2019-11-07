Loose Red Onions Class 2

Small
Small onions, your recipe says 1 onion, you need 2 of these.
Not so good.
More often than not these are arriving damaged and unusable .
the whole lot was very much down with quality
Good quality
Perfectly good onions
Red onions are something I eat nearly every day (I must have chewed my way through tons over the years) and I have rarely had any problems with these. Sure, you get the occasional bad bulb, but that's mother nature for you and that will always happen. Tesco onions are as good as any and I've had them from all over!
Very tough & bitter. Not Nice !!!!
Avoid these!
I've had them delivered before now - I ordered 30 and they were all the size of pickled onions. Hopeless size for my cooking and they are often rotten on the inside :(
Great taste
Great tasting onion, not a lot else to say.