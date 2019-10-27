Amoy Singapore Curry Noodles 2X150g

Singapore currey is our fave noodle by Amoy.
Singapore curry is our favourite so far out of the Amoy Noodles. We've tried the udon and slightly less enamoured. Will try the rice noodles as lower calories. If able to lower the calories of Amoy singapore noodles without changing the taste, would give 5 star easily!
Using so much sunflower oil ruins it. I wish companies would use any other oil, it is so much better for you to have rapeseed oil which tastes the same but isn't a highly processed oil. Or olive oil.