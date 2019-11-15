By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Amoy Fine Rice Noodles 2X150g

4.5(3)Write a review
Amoy Fine Rice Noodles 2X150g
£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Product Description

  • Straight to Wok Rice Noodles.
  • Liven up your stir fry!
  • Quick, straight to wok noodles complete your stir fry.
  • For recipe ideas visit: www.Amoy.co.uk
  • Gluten free.
  • Suitable for coeliacs.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rice (34%), Potato Starch, Acidity Regulator-Lactic Acid, Barley Amylase*, *Gluten free

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once inner packet is opened use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Wok: Add to your recipe and stir fry for 1-2 minutes.

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Stir fry your ingredients
  • 2 Add Amoy Stir Fry Sauce
  • 3 Add Amoy Straight to Wok Noodles and cook

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Warnings

  • DO NOT OPEN WITH SHARP IMPLEMENTS

Distributor address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Consumer Care Line Call Free (UK Mainland only) 0800 072 4090 (ROI 1800 9955311).
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

2 x 150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer (100g)Per (150g)
Energy458kJ / 108kcal687kJ / 162kcal
Fat0.5g0.8g
-of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate23.3g35.0g
-of which sugars2.6g4.0g
Fibre1.5g2.2g
Protein1.8g2.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g

Safety information

DO NOT OPEN WITH SHARP IMPLEMENTS

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Lovely in a chicken noodle soup and so easy - just

5 stars

Lovely in a chicken noodle soup and so easy - just add one of the two packs for the last couple of minutes, stirring to separate the strands (or separate before adding) and you get a filling, gluten free meal for two. I have yet to try them in a stir fry, but I'm sure they will be just as good.

Good quality - gluten free and easy to use. Cooks

5 stars

Good quality - gluten free and easy to use. Cooks instantly without any preparation

Not as handy as I had hoped

3 stars

Good quality, BUT: I did not like the amount of packaging involved, and I actually prefer cooking the noodles myself. Those here are pre-cooked with the result that I found it difficult to pull the lump apart, and they easily over cook when you mix them in with your wok stir-fry.

