Amoy Fine Rice Noodles 2X150g

Lovely in a chicken noodle soup and so easy - just
Lovely in a chicken noodle soup and so easy - just add one of the two packs for the last couple of minutes, stirring to separate the strands (or separate before adding) and you get a filling, gluten free meal for two. I have yet to try them in a stir fry, but I'm sure they will be just as good.
Good quality - gluten free and easy to use. Cooks
Good quality - gluten free and easy to use. Cooks instantly without any preparation
Not as handy as I had hoped
Good quality, BUT: I did not like the amount of packaging involved, and I actually prefer cooking the noodles myself. Those here are pre-cooked with the result that I found it difficult to pull the lump apart, and they easily over cook when you mix them in with your wok stir-fry.