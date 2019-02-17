By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vanilla Party Traybake Each

Tesco Vanilla Party Traybake Each
£ 6.00
£6.00/each
49g of cake
  • Energy834kJ 199kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars21.9g
    24%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1703kJ / 405kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavoured sponge cake, topped with buttercream and sweet decorations.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Sweet Decorations (7%), Humectant (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Flavouring, Whey Powder (Milk).

Sweet Decorations contain: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Gelling Agent (Beef Gelatine), Modified Maize Starch, Water, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins), Colours (Paprika Extract, Beetroot Red, Chlorophyllin, Anthocyanins, Lutein), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Plant Concentrates (Spirulina Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate), Glazing Agents (Acacia, Shellac).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean, serrated sharp knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

Pack contains 15 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling Window. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/15 of cake (49g)
Energy1703kJ / 405kcal834kJ / 199kcal
Fat15.2g7.4g
Saturates7.5g3.7g
Carbohydrate63.6g31.2g
Sugars44.6g21.9g
Fibre0.8g<0.5g
Protein3.1g1.5g
Salt0.38g0.18g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

This contains wheat and milk so is NOT free from.

1 stars

I was looking for gluten free and dairy free cake.

NOT VEGETARIAN

1 stars

My daughter is a vegetarian very disappointed to find had beef gelatine in. Should make it clear that NOT suitable for vegetarians

