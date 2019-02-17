Tesco Vanilla Party Traybake Each

This contains wheat and milk so is NOT free from.
I was looking for gluten free and dairy free cake.
NOT VEGETARIAN
My daughter is a vegetarian very disappointed to find had beef gelatine in. Should make it clear that NOT suitable for vegetarians
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1703kJ / 405kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Sweet Decorations (7%), Humectant (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Flavouring, Whey Powder (Milk).
Sweet Decorations contain: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Gelling Agent (Beef Gelatine), Modified Maize Starch, Water, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins), Colours (Paprika Extract, Beetroot Red, Chlorophyllin, Anthocyanins, Lutein), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Plant Concentrates (Spirulina Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate), Glazing Agents (Acacia, Shellac).
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 15 servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling Window. Plastic not currently recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/15 of cake (49g)
|Energy
|1703kJ / 405kcal
|834kJ / 199kcal
|Fat
|15.2g
|7.4g
|Saturates
|7.5g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|63.6g
|31.2g
|Sugars
|44.6g
|21.9g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.1g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.18g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
