Tesco Finest Stollen Slices 6 Pack

Expensive
Too expensive ! I thought a mistake had been made when I looked at my receipt, averaging taste not worth the money in my opinion.
This is the best stollen I have found!
These are the best stollen slices we have ever tasted and very high quality.Divine .
Lovely moist slices
Lovely spice flavoured, but one star off for using jamaican rum. I would have thought schnapps or brandy would have been a better choice after all stollen is a German cake.