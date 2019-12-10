By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Rich Fruit Cake 400G

Tesco Finest Rich Fruit Cake 400G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

1/8 of a cake
  • Energy767kJ 182kcal
    9%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars29.3g
    33%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1534kJ / 364kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit cake with glacé cherries, infused with brandy and Cognac, covered with marzipan and icing.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sultanas (26%), Marzipan (10%) [Sugar, Almonds, Water, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Butter (Milk), Brown Sugar, Glacé Cherries (6%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Glucose Syrup, Raisins (4%), Glacé Mixed Citrus Peel (3%) [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Brandy (2.5%), Cognac (1.5%), Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Almonds, Hazelnut, Barley Malt Extract, Palm Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cassia, Mixed Spice, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Wheat Flour.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones and stalks, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a cake (50g)
Energy1534kJ / 364kcal767kJ / 182kcal
Fat8.5g4.3g
Saturates4.1g2.0g
Carbohydrate65.9g33.0g
Sugars58.5g29.3g
Fibre4.3g2.2g
Protein3.7g1.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Christmas in a cake.

5 stars

Moist, fruity, sweet, dark, and nicely iced..

Unpleasant

1 stars

If you like a cake the texture Of a brownie this is one for you. The overpowering alcohol is possibly the reason for this and is the only flavour of the cake. The cake is soggy. The marizipan is lovely and the icing is okay. The fruit is also overwhelmed by the taste of alcohol and therefore unpleasant. I am disappointed and wish I had bought the cheaper version

Christmas cake

3 stars

Bought this as I love fruit cake with marzipan and icing on with cognac and brandy in. I was disappointed as it was dry. Infact I checked the description to make sure cognac and brandy was in it. I bought absolutely loads last year and was so disappointed when it came to an end on January 2018. It was so moist, I used to have a piece every day. Will buy another one and hope it is as succulent as last years.

