Tesco Finest Rich Fruit Cake 400G

Christmas in a cake.
Moist, fruity, sweet, dark, and nicely iced..
Unpleasant
If you like a cake the texture Of a brownie this is one for you. The overpowering alcohol is possibly the reason for this and is the only flavour of the cake. The cake is soggy. The marizipan is lovely and the icing is okay. The fruit is also overwhelmed by the taste of alcohol and therefore unpleasant. I am disappointed and wish I had bought the cheaper version
Christmas cake
Bought this as I love fruit cake with marzipan and icing on with cognac and brandy in. I was disappointed as it was dry. Infact I checked the description to make sure cognac and brandy was in it. I bought absolutely loads last year and was so disappointed when it came to an end on January 2018. It was so moist, I used to have a piece every day. Will buy another one and hope it is as succulent as last years.