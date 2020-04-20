Branston Baked Beans & Sausages 405G

I have to admit that prior to this current lockdow
I have to admit that prior to this current lockdown I have always purchased another famous name brand of beans and sausage throughout my life. Fortunately due to the recent shortage of tinned produce on the shelves I decided to try Branston's. I have to say it has far exceeded my expectations and I will most definitely be purchasing this one from here on in. Thank you
Very filling with decent sized sausages. Normally
Very filling with decent sized sausages. Normally you get a too runny sauce with tins like these but the Branston version has just the right consistency. Good value for money.