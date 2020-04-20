By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Branston Baked Beans & Sausages 405G

Branston Baked Beans & Sausages 405G
£ 1.00
£2.47/kg
  • Pack size: 405G

I have to admit that prior to this current lockdown I have always purchased another famous name brand of beans and sausage throughout my life. Fortunately due to the recent shortage of tinned produce on the shelves I decided to try Branston’s. I have to say that I have to admit that prior to the current lockdown I have always purchased another famous name brand of beans and sausage throughout my life. Fortunately due to the recent shortage of tinned produce on the shelves I decided to try Branston’s. I have to say it has far exceeded my expectations and I will most definitely be purchasing this one from here on in. Thank you

Very filling with decent sized sausages. Normally you get a too runny sauce with tins like these but the Branston version has just the right consistency. Good value for money.

