Tesco Wild Pacific Red Salmon 212G

3.5(12)Write a review
Tesco Wild Pacific Red Salmon 212G
£ 3.30
£1.56/100g
1/2 of a can (106g)
  • Energy710kJ 169kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 670kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • Red Salmon.
  • CAUGHT IN THE WILD Caught in cold Alaskan waters and lightly seasoned for flavour.
  • CAUGHT IN THE WILD
  • Pack size: 212g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days.

Produce of

Produced in the USA, Caught in the Pacific Ocean

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

212g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy670kJ / 160kcal710kJ / 169kcal
Fat7.3g7.7g
Saturates1.4g1.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.5g24.9g
Salt1.1g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

12 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality and tasty.

5 stars

Was good quality, excellent taste and, as described, just a few easily removed bones.

Not very nice.

1 stars

This product had lots of skin, and bones in. I did not expect that -I should have probably bought a skin and boneless version. Not sure why you would want bones etc. Not much fish fillet in the tin.

Can is a problem

2 stars

The fish is lovely, my complaint is that the tins are very hard to open, they need to have a ring pull

Good quality

5 stars

Very good quality. I used it for homemade fish cakes and they turned out very tasty.

Too many bones

1 stars

It says it has bones but it's literally riddled with bones, even the spine. Spent ages removing them all and was scared throughout eating them. Taste is nice but not worth the trouble

Great for health AND convenience

5 stars

Excellent product. Can be used cold with salad, in sandwiches or wraps, hot in easy made fish cakes and a myriad of other dishes. Great stand by in the store cupboard....and sooh healthy

Really Tastes Great Tescos Salmon.

5 stars

Love the Tescos Wild Salmon really good price I buy this now because it tastes the same has the expensive Brand ones and it is really good to have fish at least twice a week ..

Lots of bone skin and other. The quality has dropp

1 stars

Lots of bone skin and other. The quality has dropped, other brands much better

Very tasty

5 stars

Good quality, very tasty

Convenient and tasty.

5 stars

A favourite buy.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

