Tesco Wild Pacific Red Salmon 212G

Good quality and tasty.
Was good quality, excellent taste and, as described, just a few easily removed bones.
Not very nice.
This product had lots of skin, and bones in. I did not expect that -I should have probably bought a skin and boneless version. Not sure why you would want bones etc. Not much fish fillet in the tin.
Can is a problem
The fish is lovely, my complaint is that the tins are very hard to open, they need to have a ring pull
Good quality
Very good quality. I used it for homemade fish cakes and they turned out very tasty.
Too many bones
It says it has bones but it's literally riddled with bones, even the spine. Spent ages removing them all and was scared throughout eating them. Taste is nice but not worth the trouble
Great for health AND convenience
Excellent product. Can be used cold with salad, in sandwiches or wraps, hot in easy made fish cakes and a myriad of other dishes. Great stand by in the store cupboard....and sooh healthy
Really Tastes Great Tescos Salmon.
Love the Tescos Wild Salmon really good price I buy this now because it tastes the same has the expensive Brand ones and it is really good to have fish at least twice a week ..
Lots of bone skin and other. The quality has dropped, other brands much better
Very tasty
Good quality, very tasty
Convenient and tasty.
A favourite buy.