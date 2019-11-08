By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wild Pacific Pink Salmon 418G

Tesco Wild Pacific Pink Salmon 418G
£ 3.00
£0.72/100g
One-quarter of a can contains
  • Energy608kJ 144kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 579kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Wild Pacific pink salmon
  • Pack size: 418g

Information

Ingredients

Pink Salmon (Fish) (99%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains fish.Allergy Advice! For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in the USA

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

418g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-quarter of a can (105g) contains
Energy579kJ / 138kcal608kJ / 144kcal
Fat4.8g5.0g
Saturates0.9g0.9g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.6g24.8g
Salt0.9g0.9g
Omega-31.5g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Good value for the money. Remove the skin and bone

4 stars

Good value for the money. Remove the skin and bones, mash up a bit, add one egg, cracker crumbs to bind together, Worcester sauce. Make into patties and Fry in oil. Delicious and healthy dinner.

Unpleasant taste

2 stars

I bought this once and I have to say it put me off trying again. The taste was unpleasant - I couldn't eat it. Thankfully my husband finished it, though he also didn't enjoy it as much as John West canned salmon. John West salmon is far superior in taste but has got much more expensive in recent months, and the bigger 413g can seems to be unavailable everywhere at the moment, unfortunately.

The most disgusting creation ever

1 stars

I opened this and threw it in the bin straight away. Of all the most disgusting things I have seen (being in the army I've seen quite a few), this was the most putrid creation known to man. Firstly, when you open it you get a stench of rotting fish. Then when you accidentally do empty the can into a casserole dish, the following emerges: A putrid aroma of rotten fish Slimy skin mixed in with bits of salmon Entire bones Just do your self a favour and don't buy this.

GRAT AND EASY WAY TO ENJOY FISH

5 stars

USE THIS IN MANY DISHES

