Tesco Wild Pacific Pink Salmon 418G

Good value for the money. Remove the skin and bone
Good value for the money. Remove the skin and bones, mash up a bit, add one egg, cracker crumbs to bind together, Worcester sauce. Make into patties and Fry in oil. Delicious and healthy dinner.
Unpleasant taste
I bought this once and I have to say it put me off trying again. The taste was unpleasant - I couldn't eat it. Thankfully my husband finished it, though he also didn't enjoy it as much as John West canned salmon. John West salmon is far superior in taste but has got much more expensive in recent months, and the bigger 413g can seems to be unavailable everywhere at the moment, unfortunately.
The most disgusting creation ever
I opened this and threw it in the bin straight away. Of all the most disgusting things I have seen (being in the army I've seen quite a few), this was the most putrid creation known to man. Firstly, when you open it you get a stench of rotting fish. Then when you accidentally do empty the can into a casserole dish, the following emerges: A putrid aroma of rotten fish Slimy skin mixed in with bits of salmon Entire bones Just do your self a favour and don't buy this.
GRAT AND EASY WAY TO ENJOY FISH
USE THIS IN MANY DISHES