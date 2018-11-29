By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Olay Complete Care Day Cream Moisturiser Sensitive Spf 15 50Ml

4.5(17)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Complete Care Day Cream Moisturiser Sensitive Spf 15 50Ml
£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Product Description

  • 24-hour hydration
  • SPF15 protection
  • Contains nourishing vitamins
  • Are you looking for an instantly more beautiful skin? Olay Complete Care 3in1 day cream with Aloe Vera calms dry and sensitive skin and gives everything your skin needs most during the day in a creamy texture formula. A broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF15 protection gently protects the surface of your skin from daily incidental UV exposure while nourishing vitamins (B3, E and Pro-V B5) pamper your skin and strengthen its natural moisture barrier. Furthermore, this 24 hours moisturiser hydrates your skin 7 layers deep to let your inner glow come through. Ideal for a beautiful healthy looking skin day by day. This anti-ageing cream is also available for normal and dry skin.
  • Instantly more beautiful skin
  • Anti-ageing day cream with skin pampering nourishing vitamins (B3, E and Pro-V B5)
  • Features SolaSheer UVA/UVB protection with SPF15
  • This face cream includes Aloe Vera to calm dry and sensitive skin
  • Provides 24h Moisturisation that hydrates 7 layers deep
  • Easily absorbed, dermatologically tested and won’t clog pores
  • 3in1 daily facial moisturiser ideal for sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Niacinamide, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dimethicone, Polyethylene, Isopropyl Palmitate, Octocrylene, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Propylene Glycol, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Dimethiconol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Arachidyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Sorbitan Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, C12-13 Pareth-3, Laureth-7, Triethanolamine, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Disodium EDTA, Ethylparaben, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Sodium Methylparaben, Sodium Propylparaben.

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply liberally and gently massage
  • onto your face and neck.

Warnings

  • Avoid getting into your eyes. If irritation occurs, rinse with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 OXP, UK
  • [UK] 0800 917 7197
  • Questions or comments? Call

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid getting into your eyes. If irritation occurs, rinse with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

17 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Never disappointed . Definitely recommend goooooodddd product

Good!

3 stars

Made my beard all cloggy ! I left it on for an hour and then washed it off. It made it all soft and happy .

Excellent!

5 stars

This is my go to face cream it has SPF it feels great to put on easily absorbed and it makes your skin look nice I find when I put it on, I really love using Olay range

Great!

4 stars

this is the best product ever. I will recommend to a friend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect base for my make up

5 stars

This cream feels rich when you apply it but very quickly absorbs into the skin with a lovely light scent. it was a perfect base for my foundation which could very easily be applied over this to give a smooth overall look. Some creams can give me sweat beads above my upper lip and on my nose but this one doesn't so that's a big tick for me. My skin felt nourished for the whole day and well hydrated. I may even invest in the night cream now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Complete Day cream

5 stars

A lovely light cream with added SPF15 & vitamins B3, E & pro-v B5. My face feels well moisturised without feeling greasy. A very pleasant lightly perfumed day cream. A must for normal/ dry skin. Effects lasted all day. With Sola Sheer technology a multi layer UV system, that penetrates deep down. Protects skin from UV rays. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely!

5 stars

This day cream feels very refreshing whilst on, smells lovely and will be using everyday from now on :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy & Light Moisturiser

5 stars

I found this product to have a creamy & light texture which suited my sensitive skin. It gave excellent results and a lovely glow to my skin.

super cream!

5 stars

I needed a new moisturiser and primer but money was tight and I seen this cream and thought I wound give it a whirl. I have used olay before so knew it would be fine for a moisturiser but was a bit dubious as to how good it would be as a primer. I'm happy to say it works wonderfully, it goes on thick but not greasy, is easy to rub in, and it leaves my skin feeing super soft. Sometimes creams hurt underneath my eyes as it ca get quite dry and sensitive there, but this is great for my skin. I would definitely recommend this product and I do not plan on switching anytime soon.

Making a difference.

4 stars

Bought this as a gift for the wife, she uses it all the time. She swears by it.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Olay Double Action Day & Night Cream Sensitive 50Ml

£ 4.50
£9.00/100ml

Simple Kind To Skin Moisturising Face Wash 150Ml

£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml

Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Face Wipes 25 Pack

£ 3.00
£0.12/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here