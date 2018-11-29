Olay Complete Care Day Cream Moisturiser Sensitive Spf 15 50Ml

Excellent!
Never disappointed . Definitely recommend goooooodddd product
Good!
Made my beard all cloggy ! I left it on for an hour and then washed it off. It made it all soft and happy .
Excellent!
This is my go to face cream it has SPF it feels great to put on easily absorbed and it makes your skin look nice I find when I put it on, I really love using Olay range
Great!
this is the best product ever. I will recommend to a friend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect base for my make up
This cream feels rich when you apply it but very quickly absorbs into the skin with a lovely light scent. it was a perfect base for my foundation which could very easily be applied over this to give a smooth overall look. Some creams can give me sweat beads above my upper lip and on my nose but this one doesn't so that's a big tick for me. My skin felt nourished for the whole day and well hydrated. I may even invest in the night cream now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Complete Day cream
A lovely light cream with added SPF15 & vitamins B3, E & pro-v B5. My face feels well moisturised without feeling greasy. A very pleasant lightly perfumed day cream. A must for normal/ dry skin. Effects lasted all day. With Sola Sheer technology a multi layer UV system, that penetrates deep down. Protects skin from UV rays. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely!
This day cream feels very refreshing whilst on, smells lovely and will be using everyday from now on :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Creamy & Light Moisturiser
I found this product to have a creamy & light texture which suited my sensitive skin. It gave excellent results and a lovely glow to my skin.
super cream!
I needed a new moisturiser and primer but money was tight and I seen this cream and thought I wound give it a whirl. I have used olay before so knew it would be fine for a moisturiser but was a bit dubious as to how good it would be as a primer. I'm happy to say it works wonderfully, it goes on thick but not greasy, is easy to rub in, and it leaves my skin feeing super soft. Sometimes creams hurt underneath my eyes as it ca get quite dry and sensitive there, but this is great for my skin. I would definitely recommend this product and I do not plan on switching anytime soon.
Making a difference.
Bought this as a gift for the wife, she uses it all the time. She swears by it.