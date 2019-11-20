By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Creamy Pepper Sauce 25G
£ 0.85
£3.40/100g

Product Description

  • A rich and fiery sauce mix with aromatic crushed black and white peppercorns for a quick and simple sauce.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Smooth & tasty
  • Ready in 5-10 minutes
  • No artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 25g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Yeast Extract, Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavourings, Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Black Pepper (5%), Onion Powder, White Pepper (3%), Salt, Garlic Powder, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Colour (Plain Caramel), Dried Red Bell Peppers, Cream Powder (from Milk), Protein Enriched Whey Powder (from Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For our recipe you will need...
  • 300ml (1/2 pint) semi-skimmed milk
  • Directions...
  • 1. Mix the sachet contents with the milk in a small saucepan.
  • 2. Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for 1-2 minutes, until sauce is smooth and thickened.
  • For a little inspiration...
  • Great with pa-fried steak, sweet potato wedges and grilled tomatoes. For a tasty sausage dish, fry onions, mushrooms and sausages until browned. Stir in the prepared sauce and serve with mash.
  • Microwave (800W)...
  • Microwave ovens vary. The following is a guide only.
  • Empty the sachet contents into a large microwaveable bowl or jug. Mix in the milk and heat on full power for 4 minutes, stirring every minute until smooth and thickened. Stir well and ensure the sauce is piping hot before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwarts,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwarts,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1474kJ233kJ
-349kcal55kcal3%
Fat 5.6g1.6g2%
of which saturates 3.0g1.0g5%
Carbohydrate 55.2g6.4g2%
of which sugars 1.7g3.4g4%
Fibre 5.3g0.3g
Protein 16.8g3.6g7%
Salt 9.25g0.65g11%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Creay Parsley Sauce

5 stars

I am just hoping creamy pepper sauce shows up, not creay parsley sauce :P

