Tesco Finest Brandy Butter 150G

Tesco Finest Brandy Butter 150G
£ 2.00
£1.34/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 358kJ

Product Description

  • Sweetened unsalted butter with COURVOISIER® VS Cognac.
  • Made with golden Jersey butter** and COURVOISIER® VS Cognac. **Cream used to make our butter is made from rich and creamy milk from the Jersey breed of cow.
  • Made with golden Jersey butter** and COURVOISIER® VS Cognac.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Jersey Unsalted Butter (Milk) (47%), Demerera Icing Sugar, COURVOISIER® VS Cognac (7%).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using British milk

Number of uses

approx. 13 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne tablespoon (15g)Per 100g
Energy358kJ2385kJ86kcal574kcal
Fat6.2g41.0g
Saturates4.0g26.7g
Carbohydrate6.8g45.2g
Sugars6.4g42.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein<0.1g0.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Serving size is relative

4 stars

The packet says 13 servings. Unfortunately this is incorrect, there are definitely only 4 servings in that pot. All in all 4 stars. That’s one per serving.

Absolutely To Die For!!!

5 stars

A very high quality product containing 7% Courvoisier VS Cognac (unlike 'Brandy Butter' from one of Tesco's leading competitors at a price 50% higher)! It also contains colour Plain Caramel which in my opinion is completely unnecessary, but benefits from the addition of unsalted butter made from the milk of Jersey cows. It has an excellent flavour and its texture is very appealing due to the presence of Demerara and icing sugar. I adore this product on toasted slices of organic wholemeal bread with a pot of tea, though my friends buy it to serve with Christmas Pudding. (Something which I regard as sacrilege!)

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

