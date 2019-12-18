By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Brandy Butter 200G

Tesco Brandy Butter 200G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.75
£0.88/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2351kJ / 566kcal

Product Description

  • Sweetened unsalted butter with French brandy.
  • 100% British milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butter (Milk) (51%), Icing Sugar, French Brandy (6%).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 13 servings

Recycling info

Lid. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy2351kJ / 566kcal353kJ / 85kcal
Fat42.5g6.4g
Saturates29.8g4.5g
Carbohydrate45.0g6.8g
Sugars45.0g6.8g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein0.6g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 13 servings.--

