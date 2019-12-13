Tesco Finest Creamy Fish Pie 700G

It was delicious I don’t understand the bad review
It was delicious I don’t understand the bad reviews, we had plenty of fish and the seasoning was just right and not too salty and I don’t usually add salt to my food. Will definitely buy again
Do yourself a favour and do not buy
Really nasty! Very salty. Yuk!
Not very tasty
Bad Very watery Cheap tasting
okay
needs additional seasoning but is okay with good filling
This is the best ready made fish pie I have tasted, tasty, creamy well seasoned with plenty chunks of fish and king prawns, lovely mash topping
Finest it is not !
This is the worst fish pie we have ever eaten. Very little fish, what we had was dry and hard. It ended up in the bin! Considering the price and that it was supposed to be a `Finest` product makes our displeasure even greater. Suggest you check what your suppliers are producing!
Don’t buy
Luxury mash potato rather than luxury fish pie, sadly lacking fish.
What Fish!?
Put 50% fish in this and you might be able to call this a fish pie!
Nice fish dish
This is a regular with me. The balance of fish and potato is good, and the whole meal is tasty and satisfying.
Delicious!
We loved this fish pie, it was tasty with loads of fish and just the right amount of potato. It will be a firm favourite from now on.