Tesco Finest Creamy Fish Pie 700G

image 1 of Tesco Finest Creamy Fish Pie 700G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 622kJ / 149kcal

Product Description

  • Salmon, smoked haddock and king prawns in a cheese sauce topped with fresh mashed potato and Cheddar cheese.
  • Generous chunks of salmon, smoked haddock and king prawns in a velvety mature Cheddar sauce. We use the most succulent fish for our pie, which of course deserves the very best sauce. Our experts use fish stock, white wine and a mature West country Cheddar to give it lots of depth, richness and creaminess, with chopped chives and a hint of tangy Dijon mustard to add a little kick. Fluffy British Maris Piper mash finishes the dish beautifully.
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Salmon (Fish) (14%), Haddock (Fish) (9%), Single Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk)Whole Milk, King Prawn (Crustacean) (4.5%), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), White Wine, Cornflour, Salt, Chive, Cod (Fish), Plaice (Fish), Black Mustard Seed, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Corn Starch, Spirit Vinegar, White Pepper, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Pepper Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze Not suitable for cooking from Frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 30mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw fish.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (334g**)
Energy622kJ / 149kcal2079kJ / 498kcal
Fat9.1g30.3g
Saturates4.3g14.5g
Carbohydrate8.8g29.3g
Sugars1.3g4.2g
Fibre0.6g2.1g
Protein7.8g26.1g
Salt0.7g2.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw fish.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

15 Reviews

It was delicious I don’t understand the bad review

5 stars

It was delicious I don’t understand the bad reviews, we had plenty of fish and the seasoning was just right and not too salty and I don’t usually add salt to my food. Will definitely buy again

Do yourself a favour and do not buy

1 stars

Really nasty! Very salty. Yuk!

Not very tasty

1 stars

Bad Very watery Cheap tasting

okay

3 stars

needs additional seasoning but is okay with good filling

This is the best ready made fish pie I have taste

5 stars

This is the best ready made fish pie I have tasted, tasty, creamy well seasoned with plenty chunks of fish and king prawns, lovely mash topping

Finest it is not !

1 stars

This is the worst fish pie we have ever eaten. Very little fish, what we had was dry and hard. It ended up in the bin! Considering the price and that it was supposed to be a `Finest` product makes our displeasure even greater. Suggest you check what your suppliers are producing!

Don’t buy

2 stars

Luxury mash potato rather than luxury fish pie, sadly lacking fish.

What Fish!?

2 stars

Put 50% fish in this and you might be able to call this a fish pie!

Nice fish dish

4 stars

This is a regular with me. The balance of fish and potato is good, and the whole meal is tasty and satisfying.

Delicious!

5 stars

We loved this fish pie, it was tasty with loads of fish and just the right amount of potato. It will be a firm favourite from now on.

