Tesco Original Breadsticks 125G

Great Breadsticks
Very tasty. Had a buffet for an 18th birthday party. Everyone enjoyed them. Lovely and thin, but sturdy.
WOW!
Beautiful. You cannot beat a breadstick!
Great teast!
The whole family loves these "grissini"/breadsticks from Tesco: great taste and good value for money. We use them as snacks with cheese or fin dips.
I loved these bread sticks
It is made of dough and it is stick shaped
Is it really Italian though?
Yummy
Myself and the kids love these as a snack
Good for snacks
My toddler loves them with cream cheese
A favourite in our house for dipping into various sauce mixes
Good crunch
Best ones I’ve tried nice flavour and crispness to them , even better with hummus . A. Regular in our lunchboxes