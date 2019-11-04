By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Original Breadsticks 125G

5(9)
Tesco Original Breadsticks 125G
£ 0.84
£0.67/100g
One breadstick
  • Energy105kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1748kJ / 414kcal

Product Description

  • Breadsticks made with olive oil (7%).
  • MADE IN ITALY. Baked light and crunchy with 7% olive oil. Inspired by traditional Italian recipes, our bakery has been making breadsticks in Parma, Northern Italy, since 1946. It’s a city known for its love of food and fine local ingredients and our bakery is no different.
  • MADE IN ITALY. Baked light and crunchy with 7% olive oil.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Olive Oil (7%), Yeast, Barley Malt Extract, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

Approx. 22 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1748kJ / 414kcal105kJ / 25kcal
Fat7.9g0.5g
Saturates1.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate73.1g4.4g
Sugars2.8g0.2g
Fibre2.8g0.2g
Protein11.2g0.7g
Salt1.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 22 servings.--

9 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Breadsticks

5 stars

Very tasty. Had a buffet for an 18th birthday party. Everyone enjoyed them. Lovely and thin, but sturdy.

WOW!

5 stars

Beautiful. You cannot beat a breadstick!

Great teast!

5 stars

The whole family loves these "grissini"/breadsticks from Tesco: great taste and good value for money. We use them as snacks with cheese or fin dips.

I loved these bread sticks

5 stars

I loved these bread sticks

It is made of dough and it is stick shaped

4 stars

Is it really Italian though?

Yummy

5 stars

Myself and the kids love these as a snack

Good for snacks

4 stars

My toddler loves them with cream cheese

A favourite in our house for dipping into various

5 stars

A favourite in our house for dipping into various sauce mixes

Good crunch

5 stars

Best ones I’ve tried nice flavour and crispness to them , even better with hummus . A. Regular in our lunchboxes

