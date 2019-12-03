By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crusty White Sandwich Loaf Sliced 800G

2.5(8)Write a review
£ 1.10
£0.14/100g
One slice
  • Energy545kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1089kJ / 257kcal

Product Description

  • Crusty White Sandwich 800g Sliced
  • 800g Sliced White Sandwich Baked for a lightly browned crust and soft, light texture. Sliced in store.
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

16 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy1089kJ / 257kcal545kJ / 128kcal
Fat1.3g0.7g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate50.5g25.3g
Sugars2.7g1.4g
Fibre2.0g1.0g
Protein9.8g4.9g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Was once really nice bread until you changed from

1 stars

Was once really nice bread until you changed from plastic to paper bags. Now the paper takes all the moisture from the loaf leaving the crust so hard it does not cut but breaks off. Have tried sliced but again the bread seems to get crushed in the cutting and lands up with a deep V in the slice- How can you make a sandwich like that. I have had several conversations about this with your customer service. Will be buying my bread elsewhere in future.

Awful

1 stars

The loaf was too hot when sliced, hence the loaf was badly out of shape. Bread in itself, only lasts at the most, couple of days, then only suitable for toasting the edges went very dry and hard.

Very dry

2 stars

Very dry not as I expected : (

Absolutely awful

1 stars

Poor quality, soggy, heavy as lead, pale and not in the least crusty bread. This was just money in the bin!

Completely squashed on one side. This is not very

2 stars

Completely squashed on one side. This is not very good for sandwich making. I believe that it may be due to the cutting machine not the operator.

Nice one, i loved it

5 stars

Nice one, i loved it

Well I could not use it to make a sandwich , as it

2 stars

Well I could not use it to make a sandwich , as it was delivered very misshaped. How can you call it a sandwich loaf with a great big `V`as baked into it`s top crust !! I expect a sandwich loaf to be square, not the odd shape that was delivered to me. Please rectify this in the future please, as I will be buying my bread from some where else.

Quick and easy

5 stars

