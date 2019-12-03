Crusty White Sandwich Loaf Sliced 800G

Was once really nice bread until you changed from
Was once really nice bread until you changed from plastic to paper bags. Now the paper takes all the moisture from the loaf leaving the crust so hard it does not cut but breaks off. Have tried sliced but again the bread seems to get crushed in the cutting and lands up with a deep V in the slice- How can you make a sandwich like that. I have had several conversations about this with your customer service. Will be buying my bread elsewhere in future.
Awful
The loaf was too hot when sliced, hence the loaf was badly out of shape. Bread in itself, only lasts at the most, couple of days, then only suitable for toasting the edges went very dry and hard.
Very dry
Very dry not as I expected : (
Absolutely awful
Poor quality, soggy, heavy as lead, pale and not in the least crusty bread. This was just money in the bin!
Completely squashed on one side. This is not very
Completely squashed on one side. This is not very good for sandwich making. I believe that it may be due to the cutting machine not the operator.
Nice one, i loved it
Nice one, i loved it
Well I could not use it to make a sandwich , as it
Well I could not use it to make a sandwich , as it was delivered very misshaped. How can you call it a sandwich loaf with a great big `V`as baked into it`s top crust !! I expect a sandwich loaf to be square, not the odd shape that was delivered to me. Please rectify this in the future please, as I will be buying my bread from some where else.
Quick and easy
These mushrooms are great quality, very simple to use. Always handy to have in the freezer.