Tesco Chicken Thighs 1Kg

Not up to usual quality, small, boney, did mention to cust.services,gave a refund, only suitable for chicken casserole
More bone than meat
The bag contained four chicken thighs, each of which was considerably more bone than meat. As well as the actual thigh bone (which is to be expected) each thigh also had another large bone attached, and quite a lot of gristle. We have two adults and two children under the age of 9 and it was nowhere near enough meat to constitute a proper meal for the four of us - and there is 1kg in the bag! Disappointing.