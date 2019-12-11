By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basics Store Pour Set 2 Foodsavers

4(22)Write a review
Tesco Basics Store Pour Set 2 Foodsavers
£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Product Description

  • This Tesco Value store and pour food saver comes in a set of 2 different sizes and is microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe.
Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for microwave and dishwasher

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

22 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Tops don't securely fit the bottoms

1 stars

Awful. The tops don't fit the bottoms. I'm asking for a refund.

lids may not seal

3 stars

Lid on large container will not seal. practically usless

Bought these & was very disappointed that the lid

1 stars

Bought these & was very disappointed that the lid falls off all the time when tipping the cereals out!? 👎

Very poor quality. Would not recommend.

1 stars

Very poor quality. Would not recommend. Neither water nor airtight. The lids are ***very*** insecure, resting loosely on/within the top of the containers rather than clicking into place as I expected. Meaning that, if the container were tipped over, the lid would almost certainly come off without a struggle and any contents would go everywhere. In fact, I think there's a very real possibility the lid would fall off if you attempted to pour anything out of the container via the flip-to-open, pouring hole...or simply gave it a dirty look. Non-standard heights so don't fit on standard height kitchen cupboard shelves which, for something that is supposed to be for food storage, is a bit annoying. Not sure how it can have happened but one of the containers was even cracked when it arrived. Customer Helpline are arranging a refund. Thank you - much appreciated. Overall, *possibly* good for storing light stuff that you don't mind clearing up too often...cereal might work but ping pong balls are less likely to shoot under the fridge and attract mice. In all seriousness, while these containers look like they're just the job, they're really not. You're probably better off continuing to use the containers you've been saving from takeaways to store food in, or saving up and spending a bit more for better quality.

Poorly fitting lids

3 stars

These would be better for storage purposes if lids fit more snugly. otherwise a reasonable product. Lids a bit slack for my liking though. I wanted them to store cereal in but looks like I will have to look around some more for a better item.

Excellent Value

4 stars

Although a little tall for my fridge they are nevertheless extremely good value.

Good quality food storers

5 stars

I bought this set of food storers around a month ago and am very happy with the purchase. Very stable and durable, and I like the easy grip side. They fit nicely inside a standard kitchen cupboard. I keep pasta in the larger one and porridge oats in the smaller one.

Fantastic!

5 stars

I've had these for a couple of months now and I'm so pleased with them. They are much bigger than I thought and feel quite sturdy. I use the larger one to store powder detergent and the smaller one to hold packets of rice, beans & peas, etc.

Good value

5 stars

Keeps food fresh and good value for money. Will get another set for breakfast cereals.

Brilliant product great price

5 stars

These are fantastic i didn't expect much for the price but i was pleasantly surprised the size are great for cereals and keep it fresh

