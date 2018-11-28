Flora Pro.Activ Olive Spread 500G

there is no label to say what exactly is in this p
there is no label to say what exactly is in this product, nor any of the other olive oil spreads!!!!
Water, Plant Oils (23%) (Sunflower, Palm1, Linseed), Plant Sterol Esters (11%)*, Olive Oil (7%), Salt (1%), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin A and D, *6.6g Plant Sterols/100g, 1Flora ProActiv is committed to sustainable Palm Oil
Keep chilled (2-7°C).Not suitable for freezing. For best before date see lid.
1 portion = 10g (the pack contains 50 portions)
5 Years
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1294kJ/315kcal
|Fats
|35g
|of which saturated
|8.3g
|of which monounsaturated
|13g
|of which polyunsaturated
|13g
|Carbohydrates
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|Vitamin A
|120µg (15% NRV)
|Vitamin D
|7.5µg (150% NRV)
|Vitamin E
|8.5mg (70% NRV)
|Omega 6
|11g
|Omega 3
|2.1g
|Plant sterols
|6.6g
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Plant sterols have been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a major risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. As heart disease has multiple risk factors, you may need to improve more than one to reduce your overall risk. Check with your doctor first if you are already taking cholesterol lowering medication, or if you have special dietary needs. Not suitable for pregnant or breast-feeding women and children under 5. This product is not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol level.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019