Flora Pro.Activ Olive Spread 500G

Flora Pro.Activ Olive Spread 500G
£ 3.70
£7.40/kg

Product Description

  • 35% vegetable fat spread with 7% olive oil and added plant sterols
  • For more information: on how you can lower your cholesterol please visit www.floraproactiv.co.uk or www.floraproactiv.ie
  • How Plant Sterols Work
  • Plant sterols work by reducing the absorption of some cholesterol from the gut, thereby reducing blood cholesterol levels†
  • † A daily consumption of 1.5 - 2.4g plant sterol can lower cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle with sufficient fruit and vegetables.
  • Contains active plant sterols
  • 100% plant based
  • Clinically proven by over 50 studies to actively lower cholesterol
  • Reduces cholesterol in a natural way
  • Omega 3 & 6
  • Vitamin D & E
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Plant Oils (23%) (Sunflower, Palm1, Linseed), Plant Sterol Esters (11%)*, Olive Oil (7%), Salt (1%), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin A and D, *6.6g Plant Sterols/100g, 1Flora ProActiv is committed to sustainable Palm Oil

Storage

Keep chilled (2-7°C).Not suitable for freezing. For best before date see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 servings of this spread (30g) gives you the daily amount of plant sterols (2.0g) that is proven to lower cholesterol. Each 10g serving of Flora ProActiv spread contains 0.7g of plant sterols. More than 3g a day is not recommended.

Number of uses

1 portion = 10g (the pack contains 50 portions)

Warnings

  • Plant sterols have been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a major risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. As heart disease has multiple risk factors, you may need to improve more than one to reduce your overall risk. Check with your doctor first if you are already taking cholesterol lowering medication, or if you have special dietary needs.
  • Not suitable for pregnant or breast-feeding women and children under 5. This product is not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol level.

Name and address

  • Flora ProActiv UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

Return to

  • Flora ProActiv UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.
  • For additional information, please visit: www.pro-activ.com

Lower age limit

5 Years

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1294kJ/315kcal
Fats35g
of which saturated8.3g
of which monounsaturated13g
of which polyunsaturated13g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 1.0g
Vitamin A 120µg (15% NRV)
Vitamin D 7.5µg (150% NRV)
Vitamin E 8.5mg (70% NRV)
Omega 611g
Omega 3 2.1g
Plant sterols6.6g
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

View more safety information

Plant sterols have been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a major risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. As heart disease has multiple risk factors, you may need to improve more than one to reduce your overall risk. Check with your doctor first if you are already taking cholesterol lowering medication, or if you have special dietary needs. Not suitable for pregnant or breast-feeding women and children under 5. This product is not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol level.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

there is no label to say what exactly is in this p

1 stars

there is no label to say what exactly is in this product, nor any of the other olive oil spreads!!!!

