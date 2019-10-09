Dolmio Bolognese Intense Chilli Pasta Sauce 750G

- Energy215kJ 51kcal3%
Product Description
- Intense Tomato Sauce.
- It is important to eat a varied and balanced diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
- For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
- 1 portion = 1 of your 5 a day recommended intake of fruit and vegetables, as advised by nutritionists.
- DOLMIO® Bolognese is a source of potassium. Potassium helps to maintain normal blood pressure.
- Dolmio believes in the value of sharing a meal together. This sauce helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.
- Serves 6
- 1 of your 5 a day
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 750g
- Potassium helps to maintain normal blood pressure
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (73%), Tomato Paste (17%), Onions, Sugar, Salt, Spices (contains Chilli Powder (0.07%)), Basil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Storage
After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- It's spag bol time!
- Brown 600g of mince for approx. 5 mins, until cooked through. Add your DOLMIO Bolognese sauce, bring to a simmer for 5-10 mins whilst gently stirring. Serve over spaghetti, or your favourite pasta and enjoy. We recommend 100g of dry pasta per person.
- Why not try adding your family's favourite veg, or spring onion for a refreshing twist?
Number of uses
6 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK:
- Freepost Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.dolmio.com
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.dolmio.ie
Net Contents
750g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (125g) (%*)
|Energy
|172kJ 41kcal
|215kJ (3%) 51kcal (3%)
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g (<1%)
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g (<1%)
|Carbohydrate
|7.4g
|9.3g (3%)
|of which sugars
|6.1g
|7.6g (8%)
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.0g
|Protein
|1.6g
|2.0g (4%)
|Salt
|0.69g
|0.86g (14%)
|Potassium
|370.0mg
|462.5mg (23%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
