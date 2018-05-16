By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Soft Apricots 250G

Tesco Soft Apricots 250G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy267kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars12.3g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 889kJ / 210kcal

Product Description

  • Partially rehydrated dried apricots.
  • Harvested from orchards and sundried for sweetness
  • Healthy choice - high in potassium
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250g
  • Potassium supports normal muscle formation
  • High in potassium

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Rehydrated Dried Apricots, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and use within 1 week

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 8 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy889kJ / 210kcal267kJ / 63kcal
Fat0.6g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate45.2g13.6g
Sugars41.1g12.3g
Fibre7.1g2.1g
Protein2.5g0.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Potassium1380mg (69%NRV)414mg (21%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

