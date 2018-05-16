Tesco Soft Apricots 250G

- Energy267kJ 63kcal3%
- Fat0.2g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars12.3g14%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 889kJ / 210kcal
Product Description
- Partially rehydrated dried apricots.
- Harvested from orchards and sundried for sweetness
- Healthy choice - high in potassium
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250g
- Potassium supports normal muscle formation
- High in potassium
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Partially Rehydrated Dried Apricots, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and use within 1 week
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 8 servings
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|889kJ / 210kcal
|267kJ / 63kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|45.2g
|13.6g
|Sugars
|41.1g
|12.3g
|Fibre
|7.1g
|2.1g
|Protein
|2.5g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Potassium
|1380mg (69%NRV)
|414mg (21%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot stones, some may remain.
