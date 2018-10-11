By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wholefoods Prunes 250G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Wholefoods Prunes 250G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg
50g contains
  • Energy536kJ 126kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars17.5g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1072kJ / 253kcal

Product Description

  • Partially rehydrated pitted prunes.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Partially Rehydrated Dried Prunes (100%)

Storage

Best Before: see front of pack. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days and by 'best before' date shown.

Produce of

Produce of France, Packed in France

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove prune stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains50g contains
Energy1072kJ / 253kcal536kJ / 126kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate56.0g28.0g
Sugars35.0g17.5g
Fibre5.2g2.6g
Protein2.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove prune stones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Squishy

5 stars

Much nicer than most dried prunes with an appetising texture.

