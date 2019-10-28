By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pepsi Max Can

Pepsi Max Can
£ 0.59
£0.18/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Maximum taste
  • No sugar
  • Pack size: 0.33l
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Best Before - See Base of Can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Served Chilled.

Number of uses

330ml can = 1 serving

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Distributor address

  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

  • Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in ROI on 1800 696 127, GB & NI on 0800 032 1767 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy 2kJ/0.4kcal7kJ/1kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g0g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
330ml can = 1 serving--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

