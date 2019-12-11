By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pepsi Max Cola Bottle

5(2)Write a review
Pepsi Max Cola Bottle
£ 1.50
£0.08/100ml

Offer

Per 250ml:
  • Energy5kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ/0.4kcal

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • Maximum Taste, No sugar - The long lasting hit of caramel and vanilla and the intense taste of a regular Pepsi all with no sugar
  • Pack size: 2l
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Best Before End - See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Pressurised container, please open slowly and handle with care.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Call our Consumer Helpline in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.pepsi.co.uk and email us.
Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy 2kJ/0.4kcal5kJ/1kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g0g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g

Safety information

Pressurised container, please open slowly and handle with care.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Pepsi Max Great Quality

5 stars

Quality is the best on the market but certainly not the cheapest!

Refreshing

5 stars

loving this way too much. would be great if they substituted aspartame with sucralose finally but it is still the best tasting cola in the UK

