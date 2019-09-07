Carnation Sweetened Condensed Milk Squeezy Bottle 450G

Great idea
Handy to use. Would use again in recipes. Need more ideas [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So convenient
Great idea. All the flavour of carnation condensed milk in a mess free tube. What could be better? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Handy
Easy to use JUST amount you need rather than open a big tin
So much more convenient
I love using their squeezy tube as it allows me to use every single drop. I have problems opening the cans so this is perfect when I’m making different frostings for my cupcakes. The children find it easy to use also. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
I buy this regularly and use it to bake cookies or squirt in my coffe. Great taste and I’d recommend every time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant features for using for smaller amounts
I always have this in my larder. Useful when I'm baking more than one recipe. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So easy to use
This is perfect to use in baking. So easy to squeeze into the ingredients. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
brilliant product
Being in a squeezy tube means that you can use a little or a lot of this product.... it is very versatile! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy squeeze!
This is great to add to your butter creams for tasty cakes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Product, Easy to use
I have just discovered the squeezy condensed milk. What a wonderful product, why has it taken so long to bring to the market? I purchased a bottle for a tea party I was hosting as an alternative to cream for coffee. very easy to pour, minimal mess and great taste! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]