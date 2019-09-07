By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carnation Sweetened Condensed Milk Squeezy Bottle 450G

Write a review
image 1 of Carnation Sweetened Condensed Milk Squeezy Bottle 450G
Each 50g serving contains:
  • Energy680kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars27.5g
    31%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1359 kJ

Product Description

  • Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • Carnation® Sweetened Condensed Milk Squeezy can be used to make so many desserts including White Chocolate and Raspberry Cookies, Chocolate Party Cake and Halloween Ghost Biscuits.
  • Sweet and deliciously creamy-tasting, Carnation® Squeezy Condensed Milk is made from all-natural ingredients. This condensed milk bottle is the easier (and squeezier!) way to create tasty sweet treats, from simple cheesecakes to delicious cupcakes or Millionaires' Shortbread. It's the sweetened condensed milk that you love, but in a large squeezy bottle, for easy decorating and baking. Carnation® Squeezy Condensed Milk is made from just two ingredients; fresh whole milk and natural sugar.
  • Established in 1899, Carnation® has a great heritage. Today Carnation®'s aim is to make home baking easier for everyone. There's a recipe for everyone and every occasion. For more information and hundreds of great-tasting recipes, visit us at www.carnation.co.uk! Looking for a lighter alternative? Have you tried our Carnation® Light Condensed Milk?
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Each bottle contains 450g of Carnation® Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • Resealable squeezy bottle for easy decorating and baking
  • Make your favourite desserts and bakes, with no mess and no fuss!
  • Made from all-natural ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g
  • Good source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Sugar, Minimum 8% Fat, 20% Milk Solids Not Fat

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, store in a refrigerator and consume within 3 weeks

Preparation and Usage

  • Opening instructions: Unscrew cap and remove foil seal before use.

Number of uses

Contains 9 servings

Warnings

  • Not for infants under 12 months

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g serving
Energy1359 kJ680 kJ
-322 kcal161 kcal16% RI*
Fat8.0 g4.0 g
of which: saturates5.0 g2.5 g
Carbohydrate55.0 g27.5 g
of which: sugars55.0 g27.5 g
Fibre0.0 g0.0 g
Protein7.5 g3.8 g
Salt0.26 g0.13 g
Calcium260 mg130 mg
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Contains 9 servings--
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages--

Safety information

View more safety information

Not for infants under 12 months

20 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great idea

4 stars

Handy to use. Would use again in recipes. Need more ideas [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So convenient

5 stars

Great idea. All the flavour of carnation condensed milk in a mess free tube. What could be better? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Handy

5 stars

Easy to use JUST amount you need rather than open a big tin

So much more convenient

5 stars

I love using their squeezy tube as it allows me to use every single drop. I have problems opening the cans so this is perfect when I’m making different frostings for my cupcakes. The children find it easy to use also. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

I buy this regularly and use it to bake cookies or squirt in my coffe. Great taste and I’d recommend every time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant features for using for smaller amounts

5 stars

I always have this in my larder. Useful when I'm baking more than one recipe. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So easy to use

5 stars

This is perfect to use in baking. So easy to squeeze into the ingredients. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

brilliant product

5 stars

Being in a squeezy tube means that you can use a little or a lot of this product.... it is very versatile! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy squeeze!

5 stars

This is great to add to your butter creams for tasty cakes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product, Easy to use

4 stars

I have just discovered the squeezy condensed milk. What a wonderful product, why has it taken so long to bring to the market? I purchased a bottle for a tea party I was hosting as an alternative to cream for coffee. very easy to pour, minimal mess and great taste! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

