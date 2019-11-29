By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carnation Light Condensed Milk 405G

5(22)Write a review
image 1 of Carnation Light Condensed Milk 405G
£ 1.00
£2.47/kg

Each 50g serving contains:
  • Energy594kJ 140kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars30.2g
    34%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1186 kJ

Product Description

  • Sweetened Condensed Skimmed
  • Made with skimmed milk, Carnation® Light Condensed Milk is a lighter, fat free alternative with the same delicious taste. This light condensed milk makes all the great desserts that you'd make with regular Carnation® Condensed Milk, and it's made with all-natural ingredients. Carnation® Light Condensed Milk can be used to make so many desserts including Carrot Cake, Lemon Tart and delicious pancakes. If you're looking for a lighter condensed milk for baking, look no further! Light**
  • ††Contains 98% less fat than Carnation® Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • Established in 1899, Carnation® has a great heritage. Today Carnation®'s aim is to make home baking easier for everyone. There's a recipe for everyone and every occasion. For more information and hundreds of great-tasting recipes, visit us at www.carnation.co.uk! Have you tried our Carnation® Light Evaporated Milk? It's great for pouring over many of your favourite deserts.
  • Each can contains 405g of Carnation® Light Condensed Milk
  • Great for making lighter versions of your favourite desserts
  • Fat free
  • A good source of calcium
  • Made from all-natural ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 405g
  • A good source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate in a suitable sealed container and use within 3 daysFor Best Before End: see end of can

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION - Do not boil unopened can as bursting may occur.
  • Not for infants under 12 months

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

405g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g serving
Energy1186 kJ594 kJ
-279 kcal140 kcal20% RI*
Fat0.2 g0.1 g
of which: saturates0.1 g0.1 g
Carbohydrate60.4 g30.2 g
of which: sugars60.4 g30.2 g
Fibre0.0 g0.0 g
Protein8.9 g4.5 g
Salt0.30 g0.15 g
Calcium312 mg156 mg
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Contains 8 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION - Do not boil unopened can as bursting may occur. Not for infants under 12 months

22 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product with a little less guilt

5 stars

love this as it means we can still have the great taste without all the guilt. Use in the same way as full milk, including spreading on fresh bread for a snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious but lower fat

5 stars

Tastes no different than the regular in millionaire shortbread, homemade ice cream, banoffee pie, also delicious taken in a flask of coffee on an autumn day trip reminiscent of 70s Sunday drives [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Still a great taste

5 stars

We are all supposed to be a little healthier these days, so I've recently switched to 'Light' carnation milk. If I'm totally honest, there is a difference in taste but not enough to put me off of buying it. Still does a great job for my needs. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting product

5 stars

Used in lots of recipes and delicious in coffee too!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features

5 stars

Lovely, been using it for months now and I like it

Brilliant product/ less fat option.

5 stars

I use this product all the time to try and make the yummy recipes slightly less fattening!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious, so sweet and still a great on slimming

5 stars

So happy to have the delicious taste from childhood but with the reduced effect on the waistline.

You won't be disappointed!

5 stars

Use this a lot in baking particularly if I want something with less calories, and this is really great! It still tastes amazing and very sweet, I don't think you can tell the difference between this one and the non-light version! Great value for money too! You won't be disappointed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wonderful

5 stars

I use this now every time when making my tiramisu it doesn't have as many calories being light and it tastes great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it!

5 stars

I use this regularly to make fudge so easy and reasonable price [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 22 reviews

