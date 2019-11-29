Carnation Light Condensed Milk 405G

Great product with a little less guilt
love this as it means we can still have the great taste without all the guilt. Use in the same way as full milk, including spreading on fresh bread for a snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious but lower fat
Tastes no different than the regular in millionaire shortbread, homemade ice cream, banoffee pie, also delicious taken in a flask of coffee on an autumn day trip reminiscent of 70s Sunday drives [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Still a great taste
We are all supposed to be a little healthier these days, so I've recently switched to 'Light' carnation milk. If I'm totally honest, there is a difference in taste but not enough to put me off of buying it. Still does a great job for my needs. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great tasting product
Used in lots of recipes and delicious in coffee too!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great features
Lovely, been using it for months now and I like it
Brilliant product/ less fat option.
I use this product all the time to try and make the yummy recipes slightly less fattening!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious, so sweet and still a great on slimming
So happy to have the delicious taste from childhood but with the reduced effect on the waistline.
You won't be disappointed!
Use this a lot in baking particularly if I want something with less calories, and this is really great! It still tastes amazing and very sweet, I don't think you can tell the difference between this one and the non-light version! Great value for money too! You won't be disappointed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wonderful
I use this now every time when making my tiramisu it doesn't have as many calories being light and it tastes great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it!
I use this regularly to make fudge so easy and reasonable price [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]