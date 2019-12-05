Options Belgian Chocolate 220G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1543kJ

Product Description

  • Instant hot chocolate drink with sugars and sweetener
  • Options supports sustainable cocoa farming
  • A deliciously satisfying hot chocolate drink for those chocolatey moments that we all love. Perfect for any time of the day, so sit down, relax and enjoy.
  • Keep a look out for the rest of the Options range, there's always something new to try!
  • Why not try Belgian choc mint or delicious white choc
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • UTZ certified cocoa
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (21%), Sugar, Thickeners (Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum), Belgian Chocolate (7%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring), Dried Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Whole Milk Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Sweetener (Aspartame), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Flavouring, Stabiliser (E340)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest before end: see base

Produce of

Produced in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect mug of Options:
  • Boil some water and let it cool slightly.
  • Add 3 teaspoons (11g) of Options in to your favourite mug, fill with hot water and stir well.
  • For a creamier drink, try adding a dash of milk.

Number of uses

Enough for 20 servings per jar

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Ovaltine UK,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Return to

  • Any comments queries or suggestions?
  • 01264 310770
  • Options,
  • PO Box 695,
  • Pewsey,
  • Wiltshire,
  • SN9 5QX.
  • www.optionstreats.co.uk

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of powderPer serving*% RI**
Energy 1543kJ170kJ2
-367kcal40kcal2
Fat 8.3g0.9g1
of which saturates 5.2g0.6g3
Carbohydrate 53.0g5.8g2
of which sugars 43.0g4.7g5
Protein 12.4g1.4g3
Salt 2.7g0.3g5
*11g powder in 200ml water---
**RI = Reference Intake per serving; Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fabulous hot drink

5 stars

A great tasting hot chocolate that you can use either milk or water. I bought this whilst it was on offer and have to say that I haven't been left disappointed. The taste is gorgeous to the very last drop and although it says to use 3 teaspoons of Options I have been using 1 and a half. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who loves hot chocolate and a good book to read as it's a great way to wind down from a busy day or when the weather is cold outside

40 calories of liquid chocolate heaven

5 stars

Wonderful chocolate taste; satisfying; tastes so calorific and only 40 cals. a serving. It even tastes great when you reduce the spoonfuls and therefore the calories.

It’s great

5 stars

It’s great

