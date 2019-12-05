Options Belgian Chocolate 220G

Fabulous hot drink
A great tasting hot chocolate that you can use either milk or water. I bought this whilst it was on offer and have to say that I haven't been left disappointed. The taste is gorgeous to the very last drop and although it says to use 3 teaspoons of Options I have been using 1 and a half. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who loves hot chocolate and a good book to read as it's a great way to wind down from a busy day or when the weather is cold outside
40 calories of liquid chocolate heaven
Wonderful chocolate taste; satisfying; tastes so calorific and only 40 cals. a serving. It even tastes great when you reduce the spoonfuls and therefore the calories.
It’s great
