Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 50G

£ 1.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindor, created by Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 31% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Highly meltable - keep coolStore in a cool and dry place. Best before: (See back)

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SpA,
  • IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2587 kJ / 623 kcal
Fat 47 g
- Of which saturates 35 g
Carbohydrate 44 g
- Of which sugars 43 g
Protein 4.9 g
Salt 0.23 g

