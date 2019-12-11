Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 50G
Offer
Product Description
- Milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindor, created by Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Irresistibly smooth
- Pack size: 50g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 31% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts
Storage
Highly meltable - keep coolStore in a cool and dry place. Best before: (See back)
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli SpA,
- IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- www.lindt.com
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2587 kJ / 623 kcal
|Fat
|47 g
|- Of which saturates
|35 g
|Carbohydrate
|44 g
|- Of which sugars
|43 g
|Protein
|4.9 g
|Salt
|0.23 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019