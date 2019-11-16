By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Merryteaser Advent Calendar 108G

image 1 of Merryteaser Advent Calendar 108G
£ 2.00
£1.86/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a malt filling (18%) and honeycombed pieces (3.3%). Milk chocolate.
  • A Maltesers® Mini Reindeer and plenty of milk chocolate shapes for the countdown to Christmas
  • Maltesers Reindeer...Have yourself a crunchy, malty Christmas
  • Mini Reindeer
  • Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 11.8g
  • Milk Chocolate Pieces
  • Portions per pack: 23, Portion size: 4.2g
  • Little pockets of fun, a treat behind every window
  • Perfect as a Christmas stocking filler or as festive treat
  • Elf and Safety approved
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 108G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Eggs, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

Net Contents

108g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Barley Malt Extract, Whey Powder (from Milk), Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 11.8g (%*)
    Energy 2238kJ264kJ (3%)
    -536kcal63kcal (3%)
    Fat 30g3.6g (5%)
    of which saturates 18g2.1g (11%)
    Carbohydrate 58g6.8g (3%)
    of which sugars 55g6.5g (7%)
    Protein 7.0g0.8g (2%)
    Salt 0.35g0.04g (<1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 4.2g (%*)
    Energy 2242kJ95kJ (1%)
    -537kcal23kcal (1%)
    Fat 31g1.3g (2%)
    of which saturates 19g0.8g (4%)
    Carbohydrate 57g2.4g (<1%)
    of which sugars 57g2.4g (3%)
    Protein 6.9g<0.5g (1%)
    Salt0.31g0.01g (<1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

My friend love it so much and it is good to

5 stars

My friend love it so much and it is good to

