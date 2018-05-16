By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oxysept 1 Step System 30 Day Pack

Oxysept 1 Step System 30 Day Pack
£ 8.00
Product Description

  • Disinfecting and neutralising system
  • For soft contact lenses including silicone hydrogels
  • With vitamin B-12 indicator
  • Preservative free for sensitive eyes

Information

Ingredients

Hydrogen Peroxide - 3.0%, Catalase (0.1mg/tablet)

Storage

Store at room temperature.

Warnings

  • Precautions:
  • Do not use if tamper evident seal is broken or missing.
  • Do not put unneutralised Oxysept® 1 Step solution directly into the eye.
  • Only use with the specially designed Oxysept® 1 Step lens case.
  • Discard any remaining solution within 60 days after opening the bottle.
  • Keep out of the reach of children.
  • Do not rinse your lenses or lens case with tap water

Name and address

  • AMO Ireland,
  • Block B,
  • Liffey Valley Office Campus,
  • Quarryvale,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Safety information

