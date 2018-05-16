Oxysept 1 Step System 30 Day Pack

Product Description
- Disinfecting and neutralising system
- For soft contact lenses including silicone hydrogels
- With vitamin B-12 indicator
- Preservative free for sensitive eyes
Information
Ingredients
Hydrogen Peroxide - 3.0%, Catalase (0.1mg/tablet)
Storage
Store at room temperature.
Warnings
- Precautions:
- Do not use if tamper evident seal is broken or missing.
- Do not put unneutralised Oxysept® 1 Step solution directly into the eye.
- Only use with the specially designed Oxysept® 1 Step lens case.
- Discard any remaining solution within 60 days after opening the bottle.
- Keep out of the reach of children.
- Do not rinse your lenses or lens case with tap water
Name and address
- AMO Ireland,
- Block B,
- Liffey Valley Office Campus,
- Quarryvale,
- Co. Dublin,
- Ireland.
Safety information
