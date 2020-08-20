Vergelegen Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Crisp, intensely flavoured, dry unwooded wine. Showing classical Sauvignon flavours such as fig, gooseberry and green pepper.
  • Vergelegen, meaning ‘situated far away' was granted to the Governor of the Cape in 1700. In the making of wine a simple philosophy is followed. There must be harmony between the old and the new. Simplicity is combined with rigorous selection, with infinite attention to detail and craftsmanship.
  • Wine of South Africa
  • Contains Sulfites

  • Pale, bright, green-tinged yellow. Pure, Pale, bright, green-tinged yellow. Pure, vibrant aromas of lime blossom, gooseberry, ripe guava, fresh passion fruit, white pepper and quince. Shows amazing elegance, balancing perfect acidity with ripe fruit

Stellenbosch

White

13.5% vol

Vergelegen Estate

Screwcap

André van Rensburg

South Africa

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

  • The grapes were hand harvested from selected vineyards. Parcels were selected and these parcels could be individual rows or fractions of blocks and everything was vinified separately. No chemical or enzymatic additions were made and we re-examined and reviewed everything that was accepted as protocols over the previous vintages. To add complexity, musts and finished wines were kept in contact with their lees by stirring at least once daily.

  • Founded on 1 February 1700, Vergelegen (meaning "situated far away"), has been under the ownership of some of the world's great explorers and visionaries, each of whom, in their own way, have helped shape Vergelegen to what it is today: a world-class Estate.

  • Situated in one of the richest floral regions of the world, the Vergelegen estate is home to some of the Cape's most pristine natural flora and fauna. The importance and scale of the conservation project undertaken at Vergelegen is shown by the fact that it is considered the biggest private environmental project of its kind in South Africa.

Ambient

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Wine of South Africa

  • Serve well chilled.

750ml

Very oaky

Wine was much more oaky than I remember & tasted more like a Chardonnay than a Sauvignon blanc. Although it is a South African wine, I thought it would be similar to a NZ wine.

