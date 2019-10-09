Sharwoods Szechaun Sweet Chilli & Red Pepper Sauce 425G

- Energy439kJ 103kcal5%
Product Description
- A sweet, spicy sauce with crunchy vegetables
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives
- No added MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 425g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Red Pepper (14%), Sugar, Tomatoes, Water Chestnut, Baby Sweetcorn (5%), Barley Malt Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Light Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soya Bean Extract, Wheat Flour, Sugar), Garlic Puree, Red Chilli Puree, Coriander, Salt, Acetic Acid, Red Chilli Flakes, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Produced on a line which handles Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.Best Before End: See Cap
Produce of
Product of the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve up some Excitement!
- It's easy...
- Step 1: Simply stir-fry a handful of fresh prawns in a litte oil until they turn pink.
- Step 2: Add the sauce and simmer for 3 more minutes until everything is cooked through.
- Step 3: Serve up with a steaming bowl of Sharwood's Medium Egg Noodles. Forks (or chopsticks) at the ready!
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- Bring a little extra crunch to the table, with a bowl of Sharwood's Chinese-style Prawn Crackers.
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 3 portions
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Premier Foods Group,
- PO Box 66093,
- London,
- W4 9EX,
- UK.
Return to
- For information call 0800 022 3390 (ROI Callsave 1850 202929)
- Or visit us at www.sharwoods.com
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (140g)
|Energy (kJ)
|313kJ
|439kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|74kcal
|103kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|of which Saturates
|Trace
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|17.0g
|23.8g
|of which Sugars
|13.8g
|19.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.7g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.69g
|0.96g
