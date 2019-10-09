By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sharwoods Szechaun Sweet Chilli & Red Pepper Sauce 425G

Sharwoods Szechaun Sweet Chilli & Red Pepper Sauce 425G
£ 1.85
£0.44/100g
Each 140g portion contains
  • Energy439kJ 103kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • A sweet, spicy sauce with crunchy vegetables
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • No added MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Red Pepper (14%), Sugar, Tomatoes, Water Chestnut, Baby Sweetcorn (5%), Barley Malt Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Light Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soya Bean Extract, Wheat Flour, Sugar), Garlic Puree, Red Chilli Puree, Coriander, Salt, Acetic Acid, Red Chilli Flakes, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Produced on a line which handles Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.Best Before End: See Cap

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve up some Excitement!
  • It's easy...
  • Step 1: Simply stir-fry a handful of fresh prawns in a litte oil until they turn pink.
  • Step 2: Add the sauce and simmer for 3 more minutes until everything is cooked through.
  • Step 3: Serve up with a steaming bowl of Sharwood's Medium Egg Noodles. Forks (or chopsticks) at the ready!
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Bring a little extra crunch to the table, with a bowl of Sharwood's Chinese-style Prawn Crackers.

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 3 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.
Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (140g)
Energy (kJ)313kJ439kJ
Energy (kcal)74kcal103kcal
Fat 0.2g0.2g
of which Saturates Trace0.1g
Carbohydrates17.0g23.8g
of which Sugars 13.8g19.3g
Fibre 0.6g0.8g
Protein 0.7g1.0g
Salt 0.69g0.96g
This jar contains approximately 3 portions--

