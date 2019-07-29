Nivea Lip Care Sun Spf30 4.8G

Awful taste in my mouth
I liked the idea of protecting my lips with an spf 30 but after using the product only a couple of times I think I might have to throw it away. It's not like I lick my lips all the time but still, this lip balm leaves me with a really unpleasant taste in my mouth. It's not great at moisturising either so don't waste your money.
the new formula is awful
bought this recently to try out int he summer to stop my lips from getting sunburnt however the scent and the taste this leaves in my mouth make it unusable. my lips also feel like the balm is drying them out instead of moisturizing. very dissappointed,
Sun Screen
Would recommend, especially for chapped lips. Much cheaper from Tesco than anywhere else.
A quality product
I bought these Nivea lip salves (3 for 2) for my children and myself because they have a high sun protection factor but do not coat the lips with colour like the versions designed for skiing. Also, this product is waterproof, so are handy to use for the beach or outdoor swimming pool.
BEST EVER SUN LIP BALM
I bought this Nivia sun lip balm a week ago, it is simply outstanding. Top quality, it does its job. Highly recommended!