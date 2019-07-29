By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Lip Care Sun Spf30 4.8G

4(4)Write a review
Nivea Lip Care Sun Spf30 4.8G
£ 1.50
£31.25/100g
  • Care and protect your lips with our unique formula. With SPF 30 it intensively protects your lips against UVA and UVB rays and the harmful effects of the sun, #LoveYourLips!
  • Natural Oils
  • New Formula
  • SPF 30
  • Pack size: 4.8G

Information

Ingredients

Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Cera Alba, Homosalate, Octocrylene, Cetyl Palmitate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Cetyl Ricinoleate, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, BHT, Limonene, Geraniol, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, CI 77891, CI 77492

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Blister. Card - Check Local Recycling Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

6ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful taste in my mouth

1 stars

I liked the idea of protecting my lips with an spf 30 but after using the product only a couple of times I think I might have to throw it away. It's not like I lick my lips all the time but still, this lip balm leaves me with a really unpleasant taste in my mouth. It's not great at moisturising either so don't waste your money.

the new formula is awful

1 stars

bought this recently to try out int he summer to stop my lips from getting sunburnt however the scent and the taste this leaves in my mouth make it unusable. my lips also feel like the balm is drying them out instead of moisturizing. very dissappointed,

Sun Screen

5 stars

Would recommend, especially for chapped lips. Much cheaper from Tesco than anywhere else.

A quality product

5 stars

I bought these Nivea lip salves (3 for 2) for my children and myself because they have a high sun protection factor but do not coat the lips with colour like the versions designed for skiing. Also, this product is waterproof, so are handy to use for the beach or outdoor swimming pool.

BEST EVER SUN LIP BALM

5 stars

I bought this Nivia sun lip balm a week ago, it is simply outstanding. Top quality, it does its job. Highly recommended!

