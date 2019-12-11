By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bottlegreen Elderflower Presse 75Cl

4.5(158)Write a review
Bottlegreen Elderflower Presse 75Cl
£ 1.24
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Elderflower sparkling pressé is a deliciously fragrant soft drink blending hand-picked elderflowers and lightly sparkling Cotswold spring water.
  • For ideas, recipes and cocktail inspiration visit:
  • www.bottlegreendrinks.com
  • Discover the light delicate taste of hand-picked elderflowers and lightly sparkling cotswold spring water. Best served chilled over ice, perfect for garden parties or as a refreshing drink with your meal.
  • All of our drinks are made in the heart of the Cotswolds using the finest fruit roots and botanicals sourced from around the world. Each of our drinks are expertly cold filtered, delivering crisp, clean taste perfection.
  • Liquid colour may vary due to using only natural ingredients.

Our drinks all came from one couple's desire to create something a little bit different, a little bit out of the ordinary. In the true spirit of pioneers, bottlegreen was more of a happy accident than a carefully thought out plan. Using their background in winemaking, the couple decided to turn their hand to creating elderflower cordial using a unique cold-filtration process. It turned out to be so delicious, that the rest is history. We've gone to great lengths to keep this inquisitive spirit alive as we've grown, searching the world for the finest roots, fruits and botanicals. It's reflected in the range of different flavours and novel combinations, as well as the unique techniques we use to keep our drinks pure and natural. Every day, we like to think about where in the world we can go next, to find new inspiration and new flavours.

  • Our Hand-Picked Elderflower Sparkling Pressé contains a blend of carefully selected, high quality ingredients
  • Free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives
  • Non-alcoholic
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Cotswold Spring Water, Sugar, Fructose, Elderflowers, Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings

Storage

Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight. Refrigerate after opening, replacing lid securely and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see neck of bottle.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Contents under pressure. Open with care pointing away from face.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottlegreen Drinks Co.,
  • Glos,
  • GL5 5ET.

Return to

  • Bottlegreen Drinks Co.,
  • Glos,
  • GL5 5ET.
  • www.bottlegreendrinks.com
  • info@bottlegreen.co.uk

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 86kJ/20kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.8g
of which sugars 4.8g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.04g

Safety information

View more safety information

Contents under pressure. Open with care pointing away from face.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

158 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very refreshing

4 stars

This drink is refreshing and light and perfect if put in the fridge beforehand. It was quite sweet, but I like sweet drinks and it wasn’t as sweet as other well known brands of canned drinks. I would order this again if out and would definitely pay a premium price for it, as I find it hard to get tasty non alcoholic drinks when out with friends and family. Liked the packaging too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely bottle

4 stars

Lovely sparking water with a twist with the rhubarb and ginger. The bottle is lovely and gives of a premium drink vibe to its customer. Flavored waters and drinks are becoming increasingly popular and I can see why with this drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very refreshing and tasty!

4 stars

I don't normally drink sparkling water; however the Pomegranate and Elderflower flavour is so tasty and refreshing! It is also nice to use as a mixer for drinks at the weekend. I would recommend trying this product if you have a sweet tooth! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Posh pop

4 stars

As a family we like a fizzy treat at Christmas. This was a lovely alternative for any non-alcohol drinkers as well as my teenage daughter who fancied some ‘posh pop’. Personally I still prefer to mix it with sparkling water as I don’t like too much sweetness but that’s just me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great drink

5 stars

We really loved this refreshing sparkling drink as it was so sweet and fruity! This is certainly one of their best flavours and I would buy it again. Will be a perfect choice for picnics in the summer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing with a delicious taste.

5 stars

I love sparkling waters as do my children. The taste is light and the fizz is really refreshing and just what you need as a tasty alternative. Handy size to tKe our and about on family days out. We will definitely be purchasing more, can’t wait to sample the other flavors on the range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bottle green crisp apple sparkling

1 stars

Didn’t really like it so can not say much about it , my opinion is if there was more babbling it would be better not much taste of apples to but I liked the bottle how it looks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So Tasty!

5 stars

I tried this alone and as a mixer over the Christmas period (with gin!) and it was delicious. Very refreshing and not sickly at all. Excited to try the other flavors in this range. Definitely recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super yummy!!

5 stars

I can drink this all day everyday! It's super refreshing an not overly sparkling! As a non- alcoholic drinker, this makes a perfect sophisticated alternative to rose but tastes even better! My friends added a splash of Vodka in it and they certainly loved it too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A wonderful and refreshing drink

4 stars

I chose the Plump Summer Raspberry Sparkling Presse. A wonderful and refreshing drink, full of flavour and an absolute pleasure – the perfect drink for a non-drinker at a dinner party of similar. The product is reasonably priced, although I would question the need for a glass bottle and the costs associated with this which is reflected in the selling price. I think it would be equally as good in a plastic bottle. The bottle is easy on the eye with a very glassy design and shouts quality from the shelf! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 158 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Bottlegreen Summer Raspberry Presse 750Ml

£ 1.24
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Bottlegreen Pomegranate Elder Flower 75Cl

£ 1.24
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Bottle Green Rhubarb & Ginger Presse 750Ml

£ 1.24
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Shloer Sparkling White Grape Juice 750Ml

£ 1.00
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here