Bottlegreen Elderflower Presse 75Cl

Very refreshing
This drink is refreshing and light and perfect if put in the fridge beforehand. It was quite sweet, but I like sweet drinks and it wasn’t as sweet as other well known brands of canned drinks. I would order this again if out and would definitely pay a premium price for it, as I find it hard to get tasty non alcoholic drinks when out with friends and family. Liked the packaging too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely bottle
Lovely sparking water with a twist with the rhubarb and ginger. The bottle is lovely and gives of a premium drink vibe to its customer. Flavored waters and drinks are becoming increasingly popular and I can see why with this drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very refreshing and tasty!
I don't normally drink sparkling water; however the Pomegranate and Elderflower flavour is so tasty and refreshing! It is also nice to use as a mixer for drinks at the weekend. I would recommend trying this product if you have a sweet tooth! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Posh pop
As a family we like a fizzy treat at Christmas. This was a lovely alternative for any non-alcohol drinkers as well as my teenage daughter who fancied some ‘posh pop’. Personally I still prefer to mix it with sparkling water as I don’t like too much sweetness but that’s just me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great drink
We really loved this refreshing sparkling drink as it was so sweet and fruity! This is certainly one of their best flavours and I would buy it again. Will be a perfect choice for picnics in the summer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing with a delicious taste.
I love sparkling waters as do my children. The taste is light and the fizz is really refreshing and just what you need as a tasty alternative. Handy size to tKe our and about on family days out. We will definitely be purchasing more, can’t wait to sample the other flavors on the range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bottle green crisp apple sparkling
Didn’t really like it so can not say much about it , my opinion is if there was more babbling it would be better not much taste of apples to but I liked the bottle how it looks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So Tasty!
I tried this alone and as a mixer over the Christmas period (with gin!) and it was delicious. Very refreshing and not sickly at all. Excited to try the other flavors in this range. Definitely recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super yummy!!
I can drink this all day everyday! It's super refreshing an not overly sparkling! As a non- alcoholic drinker, this makes a perfect sophisticated alternative to rose but tastes even better! My friends added a splash of Vodka in it and they certainly loved it too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A wonderful and refreshing drink
I chose the Plump Summer Raspberry Sparkling Presse. A wonderful and refreshing drink, full of flavour and an absolute pleasure – the perfect drink for a non-drinker at a dinner party of similar. The product is reasonably priced, although I would question the need for a glass bottle and the costs associated with this which is reflected in the selling price. I think it would be equally as good in a plastic bottle. The bottle is easy on the eye with a very glassy design and shouts quality from the shelf! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]