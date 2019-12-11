Bottlegreen Elderflower Presse 75Cl

Very refreshing 4 stars Review from shs.com 8th May 2019 This drink is refreshing and light and perfect if put in the fridge beforehand. It was quite sweet, but I like sweet drinks and it wasn’t as sweet as other well known brands of canned drinks. I would order this again if out and would definitely pay a premium price for it, as I find it hard to get tasty non alcoholic drinks when out with friends and family. Liked the packaging too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely bottle 4 stars Review from shs.com 13th February 2019 Lovely sparking water with a twist with the rhubarb and ginger. The bottle is lovely and gives of a premium drink vibe to its customer. Flavored waters and drinks are becoming increasingly popular and I can see why with this drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very refreshing and tasty! 4 stars Review from shs.com 12th February 2019 I don't normally drink sparkling water; however the Pomegranate and Elderflower flavour is so tasty and refreshing! It is also nice to use as a mixer for drinks at the weekend. I would recommend trying this product if you have a sweet tooth! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Posh pop 4 stars Review from shs.com 31st January 2019 As a family we like a fizzy treat at Christmas. This was a lovely alternative for any non-alcohol drinkers as well as my teenage daughter who fancied some ‘posh pop’. Personally I still prefer to mix it with sparkling water as I don’t like too much sweetness but that’s just me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great drink 5 stars Review from shs.com 18th January 2019 We really loved this refreshing sparkling drink as it was so sweet and fruity! This is certainly one of their best flavours and I would buy it again. Will be a perfect choice for picnics in the summer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing with a delicious taste. 5 stars Review from shs.com 15th January 2019 I love sparkling waters as do my children. The taste is light and the fizz is really refreshing and just what you need as a tasty alternative. Handy size to tKe our and about on family days out. We will definitely be purchasing more, can’t wait to sample the other flavors on the range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bottle green crisp apple sparkling 1 stars Review from shs.com 11th January 2019 Didn’t really like it so can not say much about it , my opinion is if there was more babbling it would be better not much taste of apples to but I liked the bottle how it looks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So Tasty! 5 stars Review from shs.com 9th January 2019 I tried this alone and as a mixer over the Christmas period (with gin!) and it was delicious. Very refreshing and not sickly at all. Excited to try the other flavors in this range. Definitely recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super yummy!! 5 stars Review from shs.com 8th January 2019 I can drink this all day everyday! It's super refreshing an not overly sparkling! As a non- alcoholic drinker, this makes a perfect sophisticated alternative to rose but tastes even better! My friends added a splash of Vodka in it and they certainly loved it too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]