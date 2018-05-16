Germoloids Haemorrhoids Cream 55G

- Zinc Oxide, Lidocaine Hydrochloride
- Can be used during pregnancy and breastfeeding*
- *Medicines can affect the unborn baby. Always consult your doctor or pharmacist before taking any medicine in pregnancy. Always read the label.
- Germoloids Cream provides fast and effective relief from internal and external piles (haemorrhoids) and anal itching. It contains local anaesthetic for effective relief from pain and discomfort.
- Germoloids Cream is available in tubes containing 25g or 55g of a white cream (not all pack sizes may be marketed).
- Contains a local anaesthetic
- Provides fast cooling pain relief
- Relieves itching
- Helps shrink piles
- Cream format helps to moisturise and soothe
- For internal and external use
- Available in 25g and 55g packs
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
The active substances are Zinc Oxide (6.6% w/w) and Lidocaine Hydrochloride (0.7% w/w), The other ingredients are Emulsifying Wax, White Soft Paraffin, Methyl Salicylate, Methyl Hydroxybenzoate (E218), Butyl Hydroxybenzoate and Water
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. This product should be stored in its original carton.
Preparation and Usage
- For use in and around the anus only
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before using Germoloids Cream.
- Directions For Use: Adults and children 12 years and over:
- Apply as directed in the leaflet. Use at least twice a day with a minimum of 3 to 4 hours between application. Further application can be made at any time of the day, and are particularly recommended after a bowel movement. Do not use more than 4 times in any 24 hour period. If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
- Wash your hands thoroughly before and after application.
- Wash your hands before and after using the cream.
- Adults and children aged 12 years and over:
- 1. Before using the cream for the first time, check that the tube seal is not broken.
- 2. Remove the seal by peeling from the tag.
- 3. For external haemorrhoids, apply the cream directly to the affected area.
- For internal haemorrhoids, screw the applicator nozzle onto the tube and smear some of the cream on the outside of the nozzle to ease application. Carefully insert the applicator into the opening of the anus. Gently squeeze the tube whilst slowly withdrawing the nozzle so that the cream moves gently up the anus.
- 4. Replace the cap firmly after use. Always keep the tube of cream, cap and nozzle clean.
Warnings
- Germoloids Suppositories are not recommended for children under 12 years.
- The cream is for use in and around the anus only. Do not put the cream in your mouth or swallow it. If some of the cream is swallowed accidentally, tell your doctor straight away or contact your nearest Accident and Emergency Department.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- Do not use the cream after the expiry date which is stated on the pack and on the end of the tube of cream. The expiry date refers to the last day of that month.
Name and address
- PL Holder:
- Bayer Public Limited Company,
- 400 South Oak Way,
- Reading,
- RG2 6AD,
- Great Britain.
Return to
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
55g
Safety information
Using Product Information
