Canesten Thrush Pessary & Cream Combination

Clotrimazole To treat the cause and symptoms of thrush. A vaginal thrush infection may cause any of the following symptoms: whitish, odourless vaginal discharge, persistent burning, itching, redness, swelling and soreness of the vagina and vulva. 1 pessary with applicator to treat the cause of vaginal thrush 1 tube of soothing double strength cream for relief of external itching and soreness

For women with a previous diagnosis of thrush Treats the cause and symptoms of thrush

Ingredients

The Pessary contains Clotrimazole 500mg, It also contains Lactose Monohydrate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Lactic Acid, Maize Starch, Crospovidone, Calcium Lactate Pentahydrate, Magnesium Stearate, Colloidal Anhydrous Silica and Hypromellose, The 10g Tube of External Cream contains Clotrimazole 200mg (2% w/w), It also contains Benzyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Stearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetostearyl Alcohol, Octyldodecanol and Purified Water (see the enclosed leaflet for further information)

Preparation and Usage