Canesten Thrush Pessary & Cream Combination

4.8(143)
£15.50

£15.50/each

Canesten Thrush Pessary & Cream Combination
ClotrimazoleTo treat the cause and symptoms of thrush.A vaginal thrush infection may cause any of the following symptoms: whitish, odourless vaginal discharge, persistent burning, itching, redness, swelling and soreness of the vagina and vulva.1 pessary with applicator to treat the cause of vaginal thrush1 tube of soothing double strength cream for relief of external itching and soreness
For women with a previous diagnosis of thrushTreats the cause and symptoms of thrush

Ingredients

The Pessary contains Clotrimazole 500mg, It also contains Lactose Monohydrate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Lactic Acid, Maize Starch, Crospovidone, Calcium Lactate Pentahydrate, Magnesium Stearate, Colloidal Anhydrous Silica and Hypromellose, The 10g Tube of External Cream contains Clotrimazole 200mg (2% w/w), It also contains Benzyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Stearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetostearyl Alcohol, Octyldodecanol and Purified Water (see the enclosed leaflet for further information)

Preparation and Usage

Directions(Ages 16 to 60): Wash your hands before and after using the pessary and cream. Insert the pessary into the vagina preferably at night using the applicator provided and apply the cream thinly to the affected area 2 to 3 times a day. If no improvement is seen after 7 days consult your doctor.Please read the enclosed leaﬂet carefully before use.For use in and around the vagina only

