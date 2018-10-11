By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cooking Salt 1.5Kg

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Cooking Salt 1.5Kg
£ 0.70
£0.47/kg

Product Description

  • Cooking Salt.
  • FINE & FREE FLOWING Ready for cooking, pickling and seasoning.
  • FINE & FREE FLOWING Ready for cooking, pickling and seasoning.
  • Pack size: 1500g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Anticaking Agent (Sodium Ferrocyanide).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kge

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

It does the job.

4 stars

It does the job.

Usually bought next

Tesco Plain Flour 1.5Kg

£ 0.60
£0.40/kg

Stockwell & Co. Plain Flour 1.5Kg

£ 0.45
£0.30/kg

Dr.Oetker Cream Of Tartar Sachets 30G

£ 1.20
£4.00/100g

Tesco Pure Vegetable Oil 1L

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here