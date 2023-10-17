Schwarzkopf Live Intensive Color 087 Mystic Violet Hair Dye

Live Intense Colour is a range of permanent hair dyes designed for maximum colour depth. Suitable for medium blonde to black hair, create your own unique look with a vibrant hue of colour and up to 100% grey coverage. Live Intense Colour Mystic Violet 087 is a permanent hair dye designed for medium brown to black hair. Create your own unique look with a vibrant hue of colour and up to 70% grey coverage. The built-in Vibrancy Serum activates colour at the core of each hair strand for maximum colour depth, fade resistance and impressive shine.

Permanent hair dye For medium brown to black hair Up to 70% grey coverage Built-in Vibrancy Serum for maximum colour depth and fade resistance Vibrant colour & brilliant shine

Ingredients

Colour Cream: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ammonium Hydroxide, Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-20, Octyldodecanol, 1-Hydroxyethyl 4, 5-Diamino Pyrazole Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Ethanolamine, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Serine, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, 1-Naphthol, Parfum, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine Sulfate, Oleic Acid, Sodium Sulfite, Potassium Stearate, Glycerin, 2-Amino-4-Hydroxyethylaminoanisole Sulfate, Tetrasodium EDTA, m-Aminophenol, Carbomer, 6-Methoxy-2-Methylamino-3-Aminopyridine HCl, Potassium Hydroxide, Ascorbic Acid, Linoleamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Sulfate, Benzoic Acid, Developer: Aqua, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, PEG-40 Castor Oil, Disodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Phosphoric Acid, Conditioner: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Litchi Chinensis Fruit Extract, Morinda Citrifolia Fruit Extract, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Isopropyl Myristate, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Isopropyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Parfum, Sodium Methylparaben, Propylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-37, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Lauryl Glucoside, Potassium Sorbate

Preparation and Usage

Live top tips: - Always perform an allergy alert test 48 hours prior to colouring - For long or thick hair we recommended using two packs - This shade is recommended for hair colours medium brown to black - Results may vary on previously coloured hair - Use a clarifying/deep cleanse shampoo 48 hours prior to application. - Check application range to ensure your natural hair is suitable for your chosen shade 1. Preparation: - Always perform an Allergy Alert Test 48 hours before each time you colour, even if you've used the product before - Before applying your colour, cover your clothing with an old towel/cape and put on gloves provided - Apply to dry, unwashed hair 2. Mixing: - Unscrew nozzle of Developer Lotion, pierce the Live Colour Cream tube and carefully squeeze the entire contents into the Developer Lotion bottle. - Replace the application nozzle and shake until all components are thoroughly mixed. 3. Application: - Follow application process for either first-time or root regrowth application - Leave formula to develop for 20-30 minutes 4. Rinsing: - Rinse hair under warm water until water runs clear 5. Conditioning: - Apply Live Care Conditioner and leave in for 2 minutes - Rinse thoroughly, hair is left feeling soft and shiny The colour result will depend on your natural hair colour. The table on the back of the pack provides an indication of the colour result that can be obtained with this shade. Results may vary on previously coloured hair. For long or thick hair we recommend using two packs. Read and follow instructions before use. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary “black henna” tattoos may increase your risk of allergy. Conduct an allergy alert test 48 hours before each time you colour (see enclosed leaflet), even if you have already used colouring products before. So remember to buy the product 48 hours in advance. In case of any reaction or when in doubt consult a doctor before using any hair colour product. Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. Rinse hair well after application. Wear suitable gloves (gloves included in the pack). Do not colour your hair if: - you have a rash on your face or a sensitive, irritated or damaged scalp - you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair - you have experienced a reaction to a temporary “black henna” tattoo in the past Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. Rinse hair well after application. Wear suitable gloves (gloves included in the pack).

Lower age limit

16 Years