Visionace 30S

Product Description
- One a day vitamin & mineral tablets with vitamins A, B2 & zinc
- Food Supplement
- Nutritional care for normal vision
- Visionace® is a comprehensive research-based formula
- Normal vision
- Vitamin A, riboflavin (vitamin B2) and zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal vision. Combined with vitamin B6, niacin (vitamin B3) and vitamin C for the normal functioning of the nervous system.
- Protection of cells
- Vitamins C and E contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. Over the years it is important to reduce the exposure of the retina and lens from UV light, smoke and pollution.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living
- Used by leading UK optometrists
- With bilberry
- Vitamins A, B2 & zinc to contribute to the maintenance of normal vision
- From the UK's no 1 Vitabiotics supplement range
- Suitable for those wearing contact lenses
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
- One a day tablets
- Slow dispersing, gentle on the stomach
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives, yeast or lactose
- Visionace is not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Vitamin A, riboflavin (vitamin B2) and zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal vision
- Combined with vitamin B6, niacin (vitamin B3) and vitamin C for the normal functioning of the nervous system
- Vitamins C and E contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid, Carrier: Glyceryl Tristearate), Bulking Agents: Microcrystalline Cellulose & Dibasic Calcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin E Natural Source (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Lutein Esters & Zeaxanthin Esters (Carriers: Sugar, Natural Vitamin E, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Cellulose Gum), Zinc Sulphate, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Caprilic/Capric Triglycerides, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides], Glycerin), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Citrus Bioflavonoids, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Magnesium Stearate & Silicon Dioxide, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Niacin (Nicotinamide), Ferrous Fumarate, Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Bilberry Extract, Manganese Sulphate, Cross-linked Cellulose Gum, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Vitamin A (Vitamin A Acetate [Carriers: Maltodextrin, Gum Acacia, Corn Starch, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Copper Sulphate, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Sodium Selenate, Chromium Trichloride, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- One tablet per day with your main meal.
- Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed recommended intake.
- Only to be taken on a full stomach. Can be continued for as long as required.
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Visionace® multivitamins.
- There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
- This product will not affect the lens prescription required in long and shortsightedness and astigmatism.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per tablet
|% EC NRV*
|Betacarotene
|3 mg
|-
|Citrus Bioflavonoids
|15 mg
|-
|Bilberry Extract equivalent to
|60 mg
|-
|Lutein Esters
|4 mg
|-
|Vitamin A (1000 IU)
|300 µg RE
|38
|Vitamin D (as D3 100 IU)
|2.5 µg
|50
|Vitamin E (Natural Source)
|60 mg α-TE
|500
|Vitamin C
|150 mg
|188
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|12 mg
|1091
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|4.8 mg
|343
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|18 mg NE
|113
|Vitamin B6
|10 mg
|714
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|9 µg
|360
|Pantothenic Acid
|20 mg
|333
|Magnesium
|60 mg
|16
|Iron
|6 mg
|43
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 µg
|100
|Manganese
|4 mg
|200
|Selenium
|150 µg
|273
|Chromium
|50 µg
|125
|Iodine
|100 µg
|67
|*NRV - Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
