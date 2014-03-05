By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Visionace 30S
Product Description

  • One a day vitamin & mineral tablets with vitamins A, B2 & zinc
  • Food Supplement
  • Nutritional care for normal vision
  • Visionace® is a comprehensive research-based formula
  • Normal vision
  • Vitamin A, riboflavin (vitamin B2) and zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal vision. Combined with vitamin B6, niacin (vitamin B3) and vitamin C for the normal functioning of the nervous system.
  • Protection of cells
  • Vitamins C and E contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. Over the years it is important to reduce the exposure of the retina and lens from UV light, smoke and pollution.

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living

  • Used by leading UK optometrists
  • With bilberry
  • Vitamins A, B2 & zinc to contribute to the maintenance of normal vision
  • From the UK's no 1 Vitabiotics supplement range
  • Suitable for those wearing contact lenses
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
  • One a day tablets
  • Slow dispersing, gentle on the stomach
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives, yeast or lactose
  • Visionace is not tested on animals
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Vitamin A, riboflavin (vitamin B2) and zinc contribute to the maintenance of normal vision
  • Combined with vitamin B6, niacin (vitamin B3) and vitamin C for the normal functioning of the nervous system
  • Vitamins C and E contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress

Information

Ingredients

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid, Carrier: Glyceryl Tristearate), Bulking Agents: Microcrystalline Cellulose & Dibasic Calcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin E Natural Source (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Lutein Esters & Zeaxanthin Esters (Carriers: Sugar, Natural Vitamin E, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Cellulose Gum), Zinc Sulphate, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Caprilic/Capric Triglycerides, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides], Glycerin), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Citrus Bioflavonoids, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Magnesium Stearate & Silicon Dioxide, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Niacin (Nicotinamide), Ferrous Fumarate, Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Bilberry Extract, Manganese Sulphate, Cross-linked Cellulose Gum, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Vitamin A (Vitamin A Acetate [Carriers: Maltodextrin, Gum Acacia, Corn Starch, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Copper Sulphate, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Sodium Selenate, Chromium Trichloride, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a site that may handle Nuts

Storage

Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • One tablet per day with your main meal.
  • Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed recommended intake.
  • Only to be taken on a full stomach. Can be continued for as long as required.
  • This comprehensive formula replaces other Visionace® multivitamins.
  • There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Yeast

Warnings

  • Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
  • This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
  • This product will not affect the lens prescription required in long and shortsightedness and astigmatism.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.

Return to

  • For further information please contact:
  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.
  • Tel: 020 8955 2662
  • www.visionace.com

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. per tablet% EC NRV*
Betacarotene3 mg-
Citrus Bioflavonoids15 mg-
Bilberry Extract equivalent to60 mg-
Lutein Esters4 mg-
Vitamin A (1000 IU)300 µg RE38
Vitamin D (as D3 100 IU)2.5 µg50
Vitamin E (Natural Source)60 mg α-TE500
Vitamin C 150 mg188
Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 12 mg1091
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 4.8 mg343
Niacin (Vitamin B3)18 mg NE113
Vitamin B6 10 mg714
Folic Acid 400 µg200
Vitamin B12 9 µg360
Pantothenic Acid 20 mg333
Magnesium 60 mg16
Iron 6 mg43
Zinc 15 mg150
Copper 1000 µg100
Manganese 4 mg200
Selenium 150 µg273
Chromium 50 µg125
Iodine 100 µg67
*NRV - Nutrient Reference Value--
µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units--

Safety information

View more safety information

Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children. This product will not affect the lens prescription required in long and shortsightedness and astigmatism.

