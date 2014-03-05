Wellman 30S
Offer
Product Description
- One-a-day vitamin & mineral supplement for men
- Maintain general health and vitality in men
- Contributes to normal energy release
- Comprehensive formula
- Expert support from Wellman®
- Wellman® has been developed to help maintain health in men of all ages. It is ideal for those with active and hectic lifestyles. Unlike a general multivitamin the nutrient levels have been specifically formulated for men.
- Hectic Lifestyle:
- With vitamins B6, B12 and copper which support normal energy release.
- Immune System:
- Includes vitamins C, D and B12 which contribute to normal immune system function.
- Sport & Exercise:
- To be on top of your game you can't afford to be tired. Provides pantothenic acid which helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue.
- Reproductive Health:
- Zinc contributes to normal reproduction and the maintenance of normal testosterone levels in the blood.
- With 10μg vit. D the level recommended by the UK Department of Health
- UK's No 1 for men*
- *UK's No1 men's supplement brand
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years, Professor Emeritus, University of London
- 29 nutrients to help maintain health & vitality
- With vits B6, B12 & copper which support normal energy release for a hectic lifestyle
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives or yeast
- Wellman is not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegetarians
- With vitamins B6, B12 and copper which support normal energy release
- Includes vitamin C, D and B12 which contribute to normal immune system function
- Pantothenic acid which helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue
- Zinc contributes to normal reproduction and the maintenance of normal testosterone levels in the blood
Information
Ingredients
Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carrier: Glyceryl Tristearate]), L-Carnitine Tartrate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Tablet Coating: (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Caprilic/Capric Triglyceride, Purified Talc, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides]), Niacin (as Nicotinamide), L-Arginine, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Para Amino Benzoic Acid, Silicon Dioxide, L-Methionine, Ferrous Fumarate, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin A (Acetate [Carriers: Acacia, Starch, Maltodextrin, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Manganese Sulphate, Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Stearate, Riboflavin, Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Siberian Ginseng Extract, Copper Sulphate, Co-Enzyme Q10, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Sodium Selenate, Chromium Trichloride, Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin)
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- One tablet per day with your main meal.
- Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach.
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
- Not to be taken on an empty stomach
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
Return to
- Contact:
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
- www.wellman.co.uk
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per Tablet
|% EC NRV†
|Siberian Ginseng Extract eq. to
|20 mg
|-
|Co-enzyme Q10
|2 mg
|-
|L-Carnitine
|30 mg
|-
|Citrus Bioflavonoids
|10 mg
|-
|L-Arginine
|20 mg
|-
|L-Methionine
|20 mg
|-
|Silicon
|10 mg
|-
|Betacarotene
|2 mg
|-
|P.A.B.A.
|20 mg
|-
|Vitamin A (2500 IU)
|750 µg RE
|94
|Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)
|10 µg
|200
|Vitamin E
|20 mg α-TE
|167
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|12 mg
|1091
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|5 mg
|357
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|20 mg NE
|125
|Vitamin B6
|9 mg
|643
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|9 µg
|360
|Biotin
|50 µg
|100
|Pantothenic Acid
|10 mg
|167
|Magnesium
|60 mg
|16
|Iron
|6 mg
|43
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 mg
|100
|Manganese
|3 mg
|150
|Selenium
|150 µg
|273
|Chromium
|50 µg
|125
|Iodine
|150 µg
|100
|†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. Not to be taken on an empty stomach
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020