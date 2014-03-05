By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wellman 30S

  • One-a-day vitamin & mineral supplement for men
  • Maintain general health and vitality in men
  • Contributes to normal energy release
  • Comprehensive formula
  • Expert support from Wellman®
  • Wellman® has been developed to help maintain health in men of all ages. It is ideal for those with active and hectic lifestyles. Unlike a general multivitamin the nutrient levels have been specifically formulated for men.
  • Hectic Lifestyle:
  • With vitamins B6, B12 and copper which support normal energy release.
  • Immune System:
  • Includes vitamins C, D and B12 which contribute to normal immune system function.
  • Sport & Exercise:
  • To be on top of your game you can't afford to be tired. Provides pantothenic acid which helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue.
  • Reproductive Health:
  • Zinc contributes to normal reproduction and the maintenance of normal testosterone levels in the blood.
  • With 10μg vit. D the level recommended by the UK Department of Health
  • UK's No 1 for men*
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years, Professor Emeritus, University of London

  • 29 nutrients to help maintain health & vitality
  • With vits B6, B12 & copper which support normal energy release for a hectic lifestyle
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives or yeast
  • Wellman is not tested on animals
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • With vitamins B6, B12 and copper which support normal energy release
  • Includes vitamin C, D and B12 which contribute to normal immune system function
  • Pantothenic acid which helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue
  • Zinc contributes to normal reproduction and the maintenance of normal testosterone levels in the blood

Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carrier: Glyceryl Tristearate]), L-Carnitine Tartrate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Tablet Coating: (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Caprilic/Capric Triglyceride, Purified Talc, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides]), Niacin (as Nicotinamide), L-Arginine, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Para Amino Benzoic Acid, Silicon Dioxide, L-Methionine, Ferrous Fumarate, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin A (Acetate [Carriers: Acacia, Starch, Maltodextrin, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Manganese Sulphate, Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Stearate, Riboflavin, Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Siberian Ginseng Extract, Copper Sulphate, Co-Enzyme Q10, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Sodium Selenate, Chromium Trichloride, Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin)

  • Made in a site that may handle Nuts

Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

  • Directions
  • One tablet per day with your main meal.
  • Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach.
  • This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Yeast

  • FOOD SUPPLEMENT
  • Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
  • Not to be taken on an empty stomach

30 x Tablets

Typical ValuesAv. per Tablet% EC NRV†
Siberian Ginseng Extract eq. to20 mg-
Co-enzyme Q102 mg-
L-Carnitine30 mg-
Citrus Bioflavonoids10 mg-
L-Arginine20 mg-
L-Methionine20 mg-
Silicon10 mg-
Betacarotene2 mg-
P.A.B.A.20 mg-
Vitamin A (2500 IU)750 µg RE94
Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)10 µg200
Vitamin E 20 mg α-TE167
Vitamin C 60 mg75
Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 12 mg1091
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 5 mg357
Niacin (Vitamin B3)20 mg NE125
Vitamin B6 9 mg643
Folic Acid 400 µg200
Vitamin B12 9 µg360
Biotin 50 µg100
Pantothenic Acid 10 mg167
Magnesium 60 mg16
Iron 6 mg43
Zinc 15 mg150
Copper 1000 mg100
Manganese 3 mg150
Selenium 150 µg273
Chromium 50 µg125
Iodine 150 µg100
†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value--
µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units--

FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. Not to be taken on an empty stomach

