Jointace Omega 3 And Glucosamine 30S
Offer
Product Description
- Micronutrient supplement with glucosamine, vitamins & minerals
- Supports healthy cartilage
- Supports good bone health
- Ideal for those with active life styles
- USP Purity Standard
- The Glucosamine Sulphate used in Jointace® conform to United States Pharmacopeia (USP) purity standards.
- Micronutrient supplement with glucosamine, omega-3, cod liver oil, vit. D, Vits C, E, B12, Folate & Minerals
- Expert support from Jointace®
- Jointace® contains a unique combination, ideal for those with an active life, in sport, or in later life.
- Collagen formation:
- Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of bones and cartilage.
- Connective tissues:
- Copper contributes to the maintenance of normal connective tissues.
- Bone health:
- Vitamin D, zinc and manganese contribute to the maintenance of normal bones.
- Daily Support without Excessive Levels
- All Vitabiotics supplements are produced to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards of quality control, and offer optimum support from sensible, balanced formulae, without excessive levels.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London
- From the UK's no 1 Vitabiotics supplement range
- Incorporates a natural orange oil OdourMask
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
- Britain's No. 1 supplements
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives, lactose, starch or yeast
- Jointace is not tested on animals
- Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of bones and cartilage
- Copper contributes to the maintenance of normal connective tissues
- Vitamin D, zinc and manganese contribute to the maintenance of normal bones
Information
Ingredients
Capsule Shell (Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin [Halal Bovine Source], Humectant: Glycerin, Natural Orange Flavouring, Water, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Copper Chlorophyll]), Glucosamine Sulphate (as Potassium Chloride) (from Crustacean) USP†, Pure Cod Liver Oil (from Fish), Omega-3 Fish Oil (from Fish) [Omega-3 Acid Ethyl Esters, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E), Sunflower Oil], Vitamin E (DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate), Thickener: Glyceryl Monostearate, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Orange Oil, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carriers: Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin]), Lecithin (from Soya), Manganese Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Sodium Borate, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Sodium Selenite, † USP=United States Pharmacopeia
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Two capsules per day with your main meal.
- Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake.
- Jointace® Omega-3 contains glucosamine sourced from natural chitin.
- This formula replaces other Jointace® supplements. A regular intake is recommended.
- Jointace® Omega-3 is recommended with a balanced diet, rich in fish oil
- The recommended intake of 2 capsules provides: Glucosamine 320mg, provided by Glucosamine Sulphate 2KCl 540mg.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
- Diabetics and those taking anticoagulants (blood thinners), should consult their doctor before using this product.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF.
- For more information contact:
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF.
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
- www.jointace.com
Net Contents
30 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per 2 capsules
|%EC NRV*
|Glucosamine Sulphate†
|400 mg
|-
|Omega-3 Fish Oil
|400 mg
|-
|Cod Liver Oil BP
|400 mg
|-
|Vitamin D (as D3 800 IU)
|20 µg
|400
|Vitamin E
|80 mg
|667
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|20 µg
|800
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|2000 µg
|200
|Manganese
|3 mg
|150
|Selenium
|160 µg
|291
|Boron
|1.5 mg
|-
|Lecithin
|30 mg
|-
|Providing EPA (27%) DHA (18%)
|-
|-
|Providing EPA (7%) DHA (9%
|-
|-
|* NRV - Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
|EPA - Eicosapentaenoic acid, DHA - Docosahexaenoic acid
|-
|-
|† USP - United States Pharmacopeia
|-
|-
Safety information
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. Diabetics and those taking anticoagulants (blood thinners), should consult their doctor before using this product.
