Bic 2 Sensitive Disposable Razor 10'S

- A pack of 10 disposable BIC 2 Sensitive razors for men with twin blades that provide a comfortable shave
- The stainless steel blades are both coated with polymer and chrome to keep them durable and sharper longer
- A pack of 10 BIC 2 Sensitive disposable twin-blade razors for men that offer good value with two stainless steel blades and a long handle for accurate control. Eliminate the stubble and enjoy a quick no-nonsense shave.
- The BIC 2 Sensitive twin-blade razors for men in this pack of 10 were engineered for you. They are a good value for non-refillable razors with two stainless steel blades that deliver a comfortable shave. The slim fixed head is designed to accurately target those delicate areas while shaving. The long orange handle is designed for accurate handling and control. Both blades are coated with polymer and chrome to keep them sharper longer. Get a quick and efficient shave every time as you eliminate the stubble. Quality you can count on: every blade is made in Europe at BIC's own state-of-the-art plants where each razor undergoes uncompromising inspections and over 30 quality controls. Since 1975, BIC has been making all of its razors at its own production plants to ensure they meet the highest quality standards at every stage of the manufacturing process. With over 40 years of experience designing razors for men, BIC is the name men trust.
- Engineered with a slim fixed head that delivers precision in those particularly tricky areas
- Twin-blade razors that are quick and efficient for a softer shave than the single-blade BIC 1
- The long handle on these BIC 2 Sensitive men's razors is designed for accurate handling and control
Information
Name and address
- Societe Bic,
- 14, Rue Jeanne d'Asnières,
- 92611 Clichy Cedex,
- France.
Return to
- www.bicworld.com
Net Contents
10 x Disposable Razors
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020