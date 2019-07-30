Tesco Ashbeck 5Ltr

Good water
Good water
Not What I thought
Im giving this a 3 because in the ingredients there was no listing of nutrients, so I thought this was a better quality water than Tesco 17p 2L version, I was wrong, its exactly the same contents. I would not have purchased this otherwise!!!!
it is not great. But it is the only water in large
it is not great. But it is the only water in large container. We prefer the spring water or mineral still water.
A very good product..have one every week.
I say its a very good product , been buying it for a few years now.Water is Water try it yourself.
I continue to purchase this product with every shop
Very happy with this brand, it is to be recommended
Excellent Quality
This water is the only one i've found that does not scale your kettle, I never drink tap water because i've seen where it travels through before it comes out of your tap, any other water i've tried leaves a sediment & scaling in my kettle, this one doesn't, and it tastes nice too,... 5 stars.
Water
Buy this all the time it's value for money use daily as can't drink water from tap
Just water
This is the only water we use to drink and make hot drinks with. Tap water has to many vile additives .
Gret valur
I think its great value cheaper than Spars water
Wet
Really wet water, but it comes in a really handy bottle so that it doesn't go all over the place