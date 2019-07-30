By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ashbeck 5Ltr

5(43)Write a review
Tesco Ashbeck 5Ltr
£ 1.10
£0.02/100ml

Product Description

  • Still natural mineral water.
  • This pure, refreshing Ashbeck Natural Mineral Water is sourced from the rolling hills of Eden Valley on the edge of the Lake District, in a protected Special Area of Conservation. The water flows deep below ground through rocks dating back millions of years. These ancient rocks naturally filter each drop of Ashbeck water and enrich it with minerals to give a clear, refreshing taste.
  • STILL Naturally filtered through ancient rocks in the Eden Valley
  • Pack size: 5000ml

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5L

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper litre
Calcium11.0mg
Magnesium3.5mg
Potassium2.5mg
Sodium10.0mg
Bicarbonate25.0mg
Sulphate11.0mg
Nitrate15.0mg
Chloride14.0mg
Dry Residue @ 180C85.0mg
pH6.2
As sold-

43 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Good water

5 stars

Good water

Not What I thought

3 stars

Im giving this a 3 because in the ingredients there was no listing of nutrients, so I thought this was a better quality water than Tesco 17p 2L version, I was wrong, its exactly the same contents. I would not have purchased this otherwise!!!!

it is not great. But it is the only water in large

3 stars

it is not great. But it is the only water in large container. We prefer the spring water or mineral still water.

A very good product..have one every week.

5 stars

I say its a very good product , been buying it for a few years now.Water is Water try it yourself.

I continue to purchase this product with every shop

5 stars

Very happy with this brand, it is to be recommended

Excellent Quality

5 stars

This water is the only one i've found that does not scale your kettle, I never drink tap water because i've seen where it travels through before it comes out of your tap, any other water i've tried leaves a sediment & scaling in my kettle, this one doesn't, and it tastes nice too,... 5 stars.

Water

5 stars

Buy this all the time it's value for money use daily as can't drink water from tap

Just water

5 stars

This is the only water we use to drink and make hot drinks with. Tap water has to many vile additives .

Gret valur

5 stars

I think its great value cheaper than Spars water

Wet

4 stars

Really wet water, but it comes in a really handy bottle so that it doesn't go all over the place

