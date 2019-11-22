By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ashbeck Sparkling Water 4X2ltr

Tesco Ashbeck Sparkling Water 4X2ltr
  • Carbonated natural mineral water.
  • This pure, refreshing Ashbeck Natural Mineral Water is sourced from the rolling hills of Eden Valley on the edge of the Lake District, in a protected Special Area of Conservation. The water flows deep below ground through rocks dating back millions of years. These ancient rocks naturally filter each drop of Ashbeck water and enrich it with minerals to give a clear, refreshing taste.
  • Sparkling Naturally filtered through ancient rocks in the Eden Valley
Produced in the U.K.

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

2L

Typical Valuesper litre
Calcium11.0mg
Magnesium3.5mg
Potassium2.5mg
Sodium10.0mg
Bicarbonate25.0mg
Sulphate11.0mg
Nitrate15.0mg
Chloride14.0mg
Dry Residue @ 180C85.0mg
pH6.2
33 Reviews

Essential and refreshing

5 stars

Essential and refreshing. Nice sharp bubbles which go down well with some sugar free squash.Good price too!

sometimes cheaper is better. very happy with the b

5 stars

sometimes cheaper is better. very happy with the brand, it stays bubbly for a long time after opening the bottle, more than most of the other more prestigious brands.

Great water.

5 stars

Daughter loved this water. Bring it back!

It's all in the bubbles :o)

5 stars

Lovely taste and great value for money

Goes flat too quickly.

3 stars

This water goes flat by the time we get halfway through the bottle and it doesnt taste very nice, much prefer Tesco water we were having before, better flavour and didnt go flat as quickly.

Great stuff! Tastes good and the bottles aren't fl

5 stars

Great stuff! Tastes good and the bottles aren't flimsy. I regularly but this product.

A great sparkling water

5 stars

A great sparkling water

Not nearly as nice as nice as Tesco Perthshire Spa

2 stars

Not nearly as nice as nice as Tesco Perthshire Sparkling Water

The water is fine. The packaging is rubbish. Could

3 stars

The water is fine. The packaging is rubbish. Could do with handles and tougher plastic wrap. He says as it splits and bottles spill all over the self scan bagging area...

I love it :)

5 stars

Great and not expensive sparkling mineral water :)

