Tesco Ashbeck Sparkling Water 4X2ltr

Essential and refreshing. Nice sharp bubbles which go down well with some sugar free squash.Good price too!
sometimes cheaper is better. very happy with the brand, it stays bubbly for a long time after opening the bottle, more than most of the other more prestigious brands.
Daughter loved this water. Bring it back!
It's all in the bubbles :o)
Lovely taste and great value for money
Goes flat too quickly.
This water goes flat by the time we get halfway through the bottle and it doesnt taste very nice, much prefer Tesco water we were having before, better flavour and didnt go flat as quickly.
Great stuff! Tastes good and the bottles aren't flimsy. I regularly but this product.
A great sparkling water
Not nearly as nice as nice as Tesco Perthshire Sparkling Water
The water is fine. The packaging is rubbish. Could do with handles and tougher plastic wrap. He says as it splits and bottles spill all over the self scan bagging area...
I love it :)
Great and not expensive sparkling mineral water :)