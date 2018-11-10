By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ashbeck Sparkling Water 2Ltr

4.5(17)
Tesco Ashbeck Sparkling Water 2Ltr
£ 0.45
£0.02/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated natural mineral water
  • This pure, refreshing Ashbeck Natural Mineral Water is sourced from the rolling hills of Eden Valley on the edge of the Lake District, in a protected Special Area of Conservation. The water flows deep below ground through rocks dating back millions of years. These ancient rocks naturally filter each drop of Ashbeck water and enrich it with minerals to give a clear, refreshing taste.
  • Sparkling Naturally filtered through ancient rocks in the Eden Valley’
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled

Number of uses

Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 L

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper litre
Calcium11.0mg
Magnesium3.5mg
Potassium2.5mg
Sodium10.0mg
Bicarbonate25.0mg
Sulphate11.0mg
Nitrate15.0mg
Chloride14.0mg
Dry Residue @ 180C85.0mg
pH6.2
As sold-

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

17 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product, but careful when opening!!!

3 stars

Great fiz, but on every occasion when i first open the bottle, no matter how careful i am, i get covered and so does the kitchen in water with the eruption that follows. lots of pressure behind that first twist.

Excellent value for money

5 stars

Love this, great taste and so refreshing on a hot summer day. In fact great all year round.

We love it

5 stars

We love it

ashbeck sparkling water is lovely

5 stars

Shame the Four pack doesn’t seem to be available anymore

Makes water drinkable

5 stars

I purchased this as I was avoiding fizzy sugary and diet drinks and this made a simple cordial drink very appealing.

Always sparkling!

5 stars

I love this product it is always full of gas so really lovely and sparkling to quench your thirst.

Extremely good value for money.

5 stars

Extremely good value for money.

As good as branded makes!

5 stars

I bought this to try instead of my usual and I'm thrilled with it.It holds the carbonated fizzyness that i love and it was just like opening a new bottle everytime i poured some out.Will be buying this in future- and a plus? It's cheaper!

Holds fizz

5 stars

Good value and holds fizz well once opened, unlike value version.

Who needs Posh Sparkling Water

5 stars

I prefer this to any of the Posh spring waters. Fresh & clean tasting

