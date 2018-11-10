Tesco Ashbeck Sparkling Water 2Ltr

Great product, but careful when opening!!!
Great fiz, but on every occasion when i first open the bottle, no matter how careful i am, i get covered and so does the kitchen in water with the eruption that follows. lots of pressure behind that first twist.
Excellent value for money
Love this, great taste and so refreshing on a hot summer day. In fact great all year round.
We love it
We love it
ashbeck sparkling water is lovely
Shame the Four pack doesn’t seem to be available anymore
Makes water drinkable
I purchased this as I was avoiding fizzy sugary and diet drinks and this made a simple cordial drink very appealing.
Always sparkling!
I love this product it is always full of gas so really lovely and sparkling to quench your thirst.
Extremely good value for money.
Extremely good value for money.
As good as branded makes!
I bought this to try instead of my usual and I'm thrilled with it.It holds the carbonated fizzyness that i love and it was just like opening a new bottle everytime i poured some out.Will be buying this in future- and a plus? It's cheaper!
Holds fizz
Good value and holds fizz well once opened, unlike value version.
Who needs Posh Sparkling Water
I prefer this to any of the Posh spring waters. Fresh & clean tasting