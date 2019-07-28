By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ashbeck 2Ltr

Tesco Ashbeck 2Ltr
£ 0.45
£0.02/100ml

Product Description

  • Still natural mineral water.
  • This pure, refreshing Ashbeck Natural Mineral Water is sourced from the rolling hills of Eden Valley on the edge of the Lake District, in a protected Special Area of Conservation. The water flows deep below ground through rocks dating back millions of years. These ancient rocks naturally filter each drop of Ashbeck water and enrich it with minerals to give a clear, refreshing taste.
  • Still Naturally filtered through ancient rocks in the Eden Valley
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper litre
Calcium11.0mg
Magnesium3.5mg
Potassium2.5mg
Sodium10.0mg
Bicarbonate25.0mg
Sulphate11.0mg
Nitrate15.0mg
Chloride14.0mg
Dry Residue @ 180C85.0mg
pH6.2
As sold-

17 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Best price in Chelmsford .!

5 stars

Best price in Chelmsford .!

Very nice water 😊

5 stars

Very nice water 😊

waste of money

1 stars

no where as good as the one i have bought for years from you the still Perthshire water leaves a horrible taste in mouth only fit for washing dishes worse than tap water

This is no better than English tap water. If I wan

1 stars

This is no better than English tap water. If I wanted to drink it I would pay a mate to bring me English tap water from his home in Englandshire. Is the big 2 litre bottle of Perthshire water not for sale anymore??. I buy the big 6 pack every week. Well I did but not now yuck. English water in Scottish shops?????????????????????????

We prefer the taste of the original Tesco still wa

1 stars

We prefer the taste of the original Tesco still water which was also much cheaper.

very tasty

5 stars

Spring water is refreshing & excellent value.

Great

5 stars

I like all tesco products it is perfect for me

Good enough

4 stars

Probably the cheapest but this does not reflect the taste.

I have these bottles of water at all times at home. Don't drink the tap water.

4 stars

Some bottles are more difficult to open than others. However, I have bought a handy jar opener which is also useful for opening bottles.

Very satisfying

5 stars

I bought this awhile ago and it’s brilliant as part of healthy life style

