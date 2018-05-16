By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lamb Kidneys

£ 2.50
£6.50/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 680kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb Kidneys
  • From trusted farms. From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.
  • Selected for its rich and flavoursome taste.

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Cut into half then remove the core. Fry in a little oil in a pre heated pan over a medium / high heat for 5-7 minutes, turning occasionally.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom, Origin United Kingdom

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy680kJ / 162kcal816kJ / 194kcal
Fat5.6g6.7g
Saturates2.5g3.0g
Carbohydrate2.4g2.9g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein25.2g30.2g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

