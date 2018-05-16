Tesco Lamb Kidneys

- Energy816kJ 194kcal10%
- Fat6.7g10%
- Saturates3.0g15%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 680kJ / 162kcal
Product Description
- Lamb Kidneys
- From trusted farms. From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.
- Selected for its rich and flavoursome taste.
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Cut into half then remove the core. Fry in a little oil in a pre heated pan over a medium / high heat for 5-7 minutes, turning occasionally.
Produce of
Packed in United Kingdom, Origin United Kingdom
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|680kJ / 162kcal
|816kJ / 194kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|25.2g
|30.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
