Tesco British Pork Sliced Liver

Product cut to different sizes making it impossible to cook it all at the same time otherwise it will finish up like apiece of leather. Too many small, thin pieces added to get the weight correct. Obviously they’ve not thought about the customer who has to cook it. Someone at Tesco who understands cooking food needs to open one of these packs (or more) to see what their suppliers are packing for them. Tesco need to get liver slices evenly or just one whole piece of liver per pack regardless of weight. There are too many small and thin pieces being added to make the weight correct on each pack. I can no longer get it from the counter or the fridge like i used too which is a disappointment as we love pigs liver! I’m not buying bits in a pack I cannot eat!!
Not happy with the last order of it as it had a foreign body in it