Tesco British Pork Sliced Liver

£ 0.76
£1.90/kg
  • Energy810kJ 192kcal
    10%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 675kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • Pork Liver
  • British Sliced Pork Liver From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Selected for its succulence and full flavour.

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry in a little oil in a pre-heated pan over a medium / high heat for 5-7 minutes, turning occasionally.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom, Origin United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions Remove all packaging

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Liver is high in Vitamin A and should not be eaten by women when planning or during pregnancy..

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy675kJ / 160kcal810kJ / 192kcal
Fat4.5g5.4g
Saturates1.4g1.7g
Carbohydrate3.1g3.7g
Sugars1.6g1.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein26.8g32.2g
Salt0.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Product cut to different sizes making it impossibl

1 stars

Product cut to different sizes making it impossible to cook it all at the same time otherwise it will finish up like apiece of leather. Too many small, thin pieces added to get the weight correct. Obviously they’ve not thought about the customer who has to cook it. Someone at Tesco who understands cooking food needs to open one of these packs (or more) to see what their suppliers are packing for them. Tesco need to get liver slices evenly or just one whole piece of liver per pack regardless of weight. There are too many small and thin pieces being added to make the weight correct on each pack. I can no longer get it from the counter or the fridge like i used too which is a disappointment as we love pigs liver! I’m not buying bits in a pack I cannot eat!!

Not happy with the last order of it as it had a fo

1 stars

Not happy with the last order of it as it had a foreign body in it

