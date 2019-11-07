Tesco Lamb Sliced Liver

Bony meat
The meat itself tasted nice, but only once we'd lost about a portion's worth of 'bad' bits which actually had bone in it! Will be mentioning to Tesco as it could've just been a bad batch, but liver shouldn't have bone in!
melts off your mouth.Really deliscious.
This lambs liver is just melts in your mouth when put in a casserole,and in the oven for 1and 3 quarter hours.It is also great to fry and still comes out tender,no pipes which is what everyone does not want.Frying ,casseroles,with mashed potatoes,a few mixed veg.The quality,and price are excellent,there is so much liver there compact,you could not wish for better.
Impossible to open packet
Impossible to open packet
nice liver
nice liver
Good quality, made a lovely liver & mushroom dish
Good quality, made a lovely liver and mushroom dish which was enjoyed by many. The liver could have been trimmed of fat etc a bit more.
Not what it seems...
Advertised as being produced on U.K. farms, therefore would have been fresh & surplus could be frozen. In reality it comes from New Zealand, cannot be refrozen therefore half will be wasted.
Should be warned previously frozen
English lamb was fine New Zealand previously frozen was awful had to throw away, money was refunded.
Delicious, good quality lamb's liver
Good quality lamb's liver and as it has not been frozen its possible to freeze half to keep for another time.
Excellent, if you get a good pack
I love offal and have bought this a few times with mixed results. The best has been nice fillets of liver, the worst what I would describe as scrag end. I guess that, like many natural products, it's the luck of the draw!
Love lambs liver but want ox liver too.
Love this liver mix with heart and kidneys and add full fat beef or lamb green beans and broccoli. Wish they sold the of liver or beef liver. Eat liver for your liver heart for your heart and so on.