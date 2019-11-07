By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lamb Sliced Liver

image 1 of Tesco Lamb Sliced Liver
£ 1.12
£2.50/kg
  • Energy804kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 670kJ / 159kcal

Product Description

  • Lambs Liver
  • From trusted farms. From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.
  • Selected for it's rich and flavoursome taste.

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin United Kingdom

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Liver is high in Vitamin A and should not be eaten by women when planning or during pregnancy..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy670kJ / 159kcal804kJ / 191kcal
Fat4.3g5.2g
Saturates1.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate4.0g4.8g
Sugars1.8g2.2g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein25.8g31.0g
Salt0.2g0.2g
Vitamin A19903µg (2488%NRV)23884µg (2985%NRV)
Iron54.2mg (387%NRV)65.0mg (464%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Liver is high in Vitamin A and should not be eaten by women when planning or during pregnancy..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Bony meat

2 stars

The meat itself tasted nice, but only once we'd lost about a portion's worth of 'bad' bits which actually had bone in it! Will be mentioning to Tesco as it could've just been a bad batch, but liver shouldn't have bone in!

melts off your mouth.Really deliscious.

5 stars

This lambs liver is just melts in your mouth when put in a casserole,and in the oven for 1and 3 quarter hours.It is also great to fry and still comes out tender,no pipes which is what everyone does not want.Frying ,casseroles,with mashed potatoes,a few mixed veg.The quality,and price are excellent,there is so much liver there compact,you could not wish for better.

Impossible to open packet

1 stars

Impossible to open packet

nice liver

5 stars

nice liver

Good quality, made a lovely liver & mushroom dish

4 stars

Good quality, made a lovely liver and mushroom dish which was enjoyed by many. The liver could have been trimmed of fat etc a bit more.

Not what it seems...

2 stars

Advertised as being produced on U.K. farms, therefore would have been fresh & surplus could be frozen. In reality it comes from New Zealand, cannot be refrozen therefore half will be wasted.

Should be warned previously frozen

1 stars

English lamb was fine New Zealand previously frozen was awful had to throw away, money was refunded.

Delicious, good quality lamb's liver

5 stars

Good quality lamb's liver and as it has not been frozen its possible to freeze half to keep for another time.

Excellent, if you get a good pack

4 stars

I love offal and have bought this a few times with mixed results. The best has been nice fillets of liver, the worst what I would describe as scrag end. I guess that, like many natural products, it's the luck of the draw!

Love lambs liver but want ox liver too.

5 stars

Love this liver mix with heart and kidneys and add full fat beef or lamb green beans and broccoli. Wish they sold the of liver or beef liver. Eat liver for your liver heart for your heart and so on.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

