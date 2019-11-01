By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lemon Meringue Pie 475G

£ 2.00
£0.42/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy942kJ 224kcal
    11%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars25.7g
    29%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1193kJ / 283kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry with a lemon filling topped with meringue.
  • Our frozen Lemon Meringue Pie is perfect for sharing with friends or family after dinner or as an anytime treat. Serving six, this family favourite is a great value dessert; Crisp shortcrust pastry casing filled with a zesty baked lemon filling and topped with crisp meringue peaks.
  • Sweet pastry with a zesty lemon filling and light meringue peaks
  • Delicious hot or cold
  • Cook from frozen 30 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 0.475kg

Information

Ingredients

Lemon Filling (52%), Meringue (23%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Pasteurised Egg, Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Salt, Flavouring, Wheat Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate).

Lemon Filling contains: Water, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring.

Meringue contains: Sugar, Water, Dried Egg White, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate).

Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. To serve cold: Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze Follow the cooking instructions to serve hot.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging, including card from base. 160°C/Fan 140°C/Gas 3 25-30 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Not suitable for microwave heating. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost Instructions
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Follow the cooking instructions to serve hot.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Base. Card - Widely Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

475g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1193kJ / 283kcal942kJ / 224kcal
Fat7.8g6.2g
Saturates3.6g2.9g
Carbohydrate49.1g38.8g
Sugars32.5g25.7g
Fibre1.3g1.0g
Protein3.4g2.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Got it out of the oven and it smelt vile, it went

1 stars

Got it out of the oven and it smelt vile, it went straight into the bin.

good quality and clear instructions.

5 stars

good quality and clear instructions.

gorgeous taste but impossible to transfer to plate

4 stars

gorgeous taste but impossible to transfer to plate for serving with no tinfoil tray otherwise would have given 5 stars

