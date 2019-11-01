Tesco Lemon Meringue Pie 475G

Ingredients
Lemon Filling (52%), Meringue (23%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Pasteurised Egg, Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Salt, Flavouring, Wheat Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate).
Lemon Filling contains: Water, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring.
Meringue contains: Sugar, Water, Dried Egg White, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate).
Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid).
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
To serve cold:
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator
Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature.
Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day
Do not refreeze
Follow the cooking instructions to serve hot.